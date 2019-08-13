This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic's Champions League campaign ends in humiliation after home defeat to CFR Cluj

Neil Lennon’s side side lost 4-3 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 9:48 PM
8 minutes ago 1,327 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4764733
Cluj's Billel Omrani scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot.
Image: Jane Barlow
Cluj's Billel Omrani scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot.
Cluj's Billel Omrani scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot.
Image: Jane Barlow

CELTIC’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE campaign is over after the Scottish treble winners lost 4-3 at home to Romanian side CFR Cluj (5-4 on aggergate).

Following last week’s 1-1 draw away from home, most expected Neil Lennon’s side would have a straightforward evening in front of their supporters – but their night at Parkhead proved otherwise.

Goals from Billel Omrani (2), Ciprian Ioan Deac and George Tucudean’s injury time finish saw Celtic dumped out of Europe’s premier club competition in the qualifying rounds.

More follows…

