Celtic's Champions League campaign ends in humiliation after home defeat to CFR Cluj

Cluj's Billel Omrani scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot.

CELTIC’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE campaign is over after the Scottish treble winners lost 4-3 at home to Romanian side CFR Cluj (5-4 on aggergate).

Following last week’s 1-1 draw away from home, most expected Neil Lennon’s side would have a straightforward evening in front of their supporters – but their night at Parkhead proved otherwise.

Goals from Billel Omrani (2), Ciprian Ioan Deac and George Tucudean’s injury time finish saw Celtic dumped out of Europe’s premier club competition in the qualifying rounds.

More follows…