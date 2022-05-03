Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Advertisement

Jota reportedly tells Benfica he wants to join Celtic on a permanent basis

The 23-year-old is currently flourishing on a season-long loan at Parkhead.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 May 2022, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 3,051 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5753892
Celtic star Jota.
Celtic star Jota.
Celtic star Jota.

JOTA HAS TOLD Benfica he wants to join Celtic on a permanent basis, according to reports in Portugal.

The 23-year-old is currently flourishing on a season-long loan at Parkhead, where he has scored 12 goals and been a key player in a team heading towards the cinch Premiership title.

Celtic have a purchase option of around £6.5million in Jota’s loan agreement, and it has been reported by Portuguese publication Jornal de Noticias that the winger has told Benfica his future lies elsewhere and that his parent club are already planning for his departure.

A permanent deal would be seen as a coup for Celtic ahead of their impending involvement in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the appointment of Mark Lawwell as head of first-team scouting and recruitment.

The son of former Hoops chief executive Peter Lawwell, he will join the Parkhead club “in readiness for the summer transfer window” after 10 years as head of scouting and recruitment at City Football Group, which includes Manchester City, Postecoglou’s former club Yokohama F Marinos, and New York City FC.

Postecoglou told Celtic’s website: “I was very keen for Mark to join the club and clearly I am delighted that he has accepted this important role and that we have been able to bring him to Celtic.

“Mark is someone who I worked closely with throughout my four years at Marinos, through which time we developed great trust and an excellent working relationship. He knows the way I like to work, the way my teams play and the particular player profile which this requires.

“I know he will be a great addition to our team, leading our first-team scouting and recruitment function and delivering on our key objective of identifying and bringing exciting, talented players to the club.

“We have a great team of people at the club and since joining Celtic I have been hugely impressed by the staff around me who have all worked so hard to deliver success.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I have said before that I didn’t want to make changes just for the sake of it, but we always aim to build and develop everything we do and in bringing Mark in I know we have made an appointment which will be hugely beneficial for us moving forward.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie