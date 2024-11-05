Double from Kühn sets Celtic on way to memorable win in Paradise

NICOLAS KUHN INSPIRED Celtic’s stirring comeback against his former club RB Leipzig as Brendan Rodgers’ side recorded a third consecutive home victory in the Champions League.

The German winger produced an outstanding display as his double late in the first half put Celtic in front after Christoph Baumgartner had headed the visitors in front.

Kuhn came through the Leipzig youth ranks before arriving in Glasgow in January following spells in the B teams of Ajax and Bayern Munich and a spell with Rapid Vienna, and nobody would have enjoyed Celtic’s redemption against German opposition more than him.

A month after his return to his homeland ended in a 7-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund, Kuhn curled an exquisite equaliser and looked unplayable at times as Celtic swept to a 3-1 victory against a side sitting second in the Bundesliga.

Reo Hatate capitalised on a goalkeeping mistake to ensure a deserved win which propelled Celtic well into the top half of the Champions League table, above the likes of Barcelona, Bayern, Milan and Paris St Germain.

With seven points from four games, including their hardest three on paper, Celtic have given themselves a strong platform to push for a place in the play-offs and conceivably even the top eight.

Celtic looked assured in possession and pressed their visitors well in the opening stages. Arne Engels had a shot blocked after Daizen Maeda got in behind and Kuhn drifted past his marker to put a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

The complexion of the game completely turned when Benjamin Sesko curled just wide with the aid of a deflection. Any goal might have been disallowed for what looked a foul on Auston Trusty in the centre circle but Celtic suddenly struggled to get out of their half or retain possession.

Kasper Schmeichel pushed Lois Openda’s shot wide after Trusty had gifted Leipzig possession and the visitors took the lead from Kevin Kampl’s corner midway through the half. Cameron Carter-Vickers’ flick inadvertently set up Baumgartner, who dived to head home from close range.

Willi Orban glanced a header just wide from the same source and Antonio Nusa blazed wide from a great chance, although Alistair Johnston might have been fouled in the build-up.

Kuhn was the catalyst for the game to turn on its head again. The former Germany youth international was involved in some good play down the right just before receiving Engels’ flick, cutting inside and clipping an inch-perfect shot in off the post from 20 yards in the 35th minute.

Kuhn soon won the ball back deep in own half and was at the centre of some good possession play before cutting the Leipzig defence open with a wonderful pass with the outside of his foot. Maeda could not keep his shot down from the edge of the box.

Celtic kept the pressure on. Johnston had a shot saved before Kyogo Furuhashi beat two men and angled a goal-bound shot which was diverted wide by Orban’s sliding block.

Kuhn doubled his tally in stoppage time when he slotted home after Greg Taylor had helped Hatate’s pass across the six-yard line.

The wide player had a half-chance for a hat-trick within four minutes of the restart following Callum McGregor’s dynamic break but he skied his shot.

Hatate came close from 20 yards before Leipzig had some pressure and Schmeichel made a good diving save from Sesko following a long ball.

Celtic soon rediscovered their verve. Hatate forced a diving stop after brilliant wing play from Kuhn and several balls fizzed across the Leipzig box.

Schmeichel produced an excellent stop from Baumgartner’s volley but Celtic were soon back on the attack and Hatate was on hand to net from three yards in the 72nd minute when Peter Gulacsi spilled Johnston’s low cross.

Leipzig’s chances of their own fightback ended when Assan Ouedraogo headed over and Celtic pushed for a fourth with their dominance only disrupted by a bizarre solo pitch invasion from a boy who looked about eight years old.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were left red-faced with a no-show against AC Milan at the Bernabeu.

The Italains opened the scoring through Malik Thiaw. Vinicius Junior levelled up matters with a cheeky dink from the penalty spot.

Milan regained the advantage when Alberta Morata followed in a shot saved from Christian Pulic, The third goal came from Tijjani Reijnders.

Other results

Slovan Bratislava 1 Dinamo Zagreb 4

PSV Eindhoven 4 Girona 0

Dortmund 1 SK Sturm Graz 0

Real Madrid 1 AC Milan 3

LOSC 1 Juventus 1

Bologna 0 Monaco 1