Adam Idah finds net as Celtic are crowned Scottish champions

CELTIC WERE CROWNED Scottish champions after a thumping 5-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah opened the scoring after just five minutes before Daizen Maeda doubled Brendan Rodger’s side’s lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

James Forrest made it 3-0 on 35 minutes and a second half brace for Matt O’Riley sealed the title in style.

