Adam Idah (centre) celebrates his early goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Hail Hail

Adam Idah finds net as Celtic are crowned Scottish champions

Republic of Ireland international scores early as Brendan Rodgers side beat Kilmarnock 5-0 for third title in a row.
9.29pm, 15 May 2024
CELTIC WERE CROWNED Scottish champions after a thumping 5-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah opened the scoring after just five minutes before Daizen Maeda doubled Brendan Rodger’s side’s lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

James Forrest made it 3-0 on 35 minutes and a second half brace for Matt O’Riley sealed the title in style.

More to follow…

Author
David Sneyd
