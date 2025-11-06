Celtic suffer first defeat of Martin O'Neill's second stint

CELTIC’S REVIVAL under Martin O’Neill came juddering to a halt in Jutland after they were thumped 3-1 by FC Midtjylland.

The Hoops’ hopes of prolonging their Europa League campaign into the knockout stages suffered a major blow as the Danes hammered in three goals in eight first-half minutes.

Teenage substitute Callum Osmand won a late penalty, which Reo Hatate converted, but the 19-year-old was then taken off on a stretcher in tears after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury on a horrible evening for the Scottish champions.

O’Neill had seen how dangerous Midtjylland can be first-hand just last month when they beat Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest, before the 73-year-old answered the call to return to Celtic after Brendan Rodgers’ shock resignation.

They had travelled to the Danish city of Herning with a sense of optimism, too.

Back in the Hoops dug-out after 20 years, O’Neill had already led them to a morale-boosting 4-0 league win over Falkirk, followed by Sunday’s rousing victory over Old Firm rivals Rangers to reach the Premier Sports Cup final.

But good vibes and a retro tracksuit can only take you so far, and Celtic were ruthlessly taken apart at the MCH Arena as Midtjylland made it four wins out of four to stay top of the 36-team league.

Celtic actually had the first shot on goal after just 25 seconds, with Irish striker Johnny Kenny firing straight at home keeper Elias Rafn Olafsson.

Advertisement

It was the Hoops’ only effort on target for the next 80 minutes. They were quickly under the pump, first when Callum McGregor was robbed in midfield and Dario Osorio fired narrowly over.

Auston Trusty then had to make a last-ditch block from Osorio, with Franculino Dju blasting the rebound over.

Former Rangers right-back Kevin Mbabu was denied twice by Kasper Schmeichel, and Mads Bech Sorensen, the ex-Brentford defender, guided Osorio’s free-kick over the crossbar.

The hosts came even closer when former Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing dummied a low cross for Cho Gue-sung, who forced a point-blank save from Schmeichel, with Anthony Ralston taking the rebound right in the face.

Schmeichel, back on home soil a day after his 39th birthday, was at full stretch to tip a 20-yard volley from Pedro Bravo wide.

But he could only hold back the tide for so long, and the dam finally burst following the resulting corner.

Celtic cleared the initial cross, but Mikel Gogorza reached the byline again and his chip across goal was nodded in by Croatian defender Martin Erlic.

Less than two minutes later, Midtjylland doubled their lead when Arne Engels and Ralston let Gogorza squirm in between them and whip a low drive past Schmeichel.

It was three by half-time from a Sorensen long throw, exciting Guinea-Bissau forward Dju collecting the second ball and curling his 18th goal of the season inside the far post.

Schmeichel protested that he had been unsighted by offside Midtjylland players, but a quick VAR check concluded otherwise.

O’Neill threw on Osmand at half-time, and the 19-year-old earned his side a penalty when he was brought down by Erlic.

But Hatate’s spot-kick could not mask what was a chastening evening for Celtic, while Osmand’s late injury dampened the mood even further.

Aberdeen's players salute supporters at the end of the Conference League opening phase soccer match Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Aberdeen got off the mark in the Conference League following a disciplined display against AEK Larnaca but will rue a stoppage-time miss in Cyprus.

A goalless draw earned Jimmy Thelin’s side their first point of the tournament following defeats by FCSB and AEK Athens, the latter a 6-0 thrashing on the road two weeks ago.

Nicolas Milanovic missed an excellent chance 30 seconds into stoppage time after being set up by good work from fellow substitute Topi Keskinen following a counter-attack.

The Finn’s cross bounced in front of winger Milanovic, but the goalkeeper was out of position and the Australian swept his shot off target.

However, there was a bigger let-off for Aberdeen with the last action of the match when Karol Angielski headed wide with Dimitar Mitov stranded.