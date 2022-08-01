Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 1 August 2022
Cesc Fabregas joins Ireland U21 international Kerrigan at Como

Serie B club have offered Fabregas a two-year deal, according to reports in Italy.

SPANISH MIDFIELDER CESC Fabregas has joined Serie B side Como, the Italian second tier announced on its official website on Monday.

The deal which takes the 35-year-old from Ligue 1 side Monaco, where he was out of contract, has yet to be officially announced by the club but his name appears in Serie B’s section listing new certified contracts.

“The wait is (almost) over,” Como tweeted alongside a video of Fabregas wearing a club polo shirt and signing autographs for fans.

Fabregas, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and previously played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, had a frustrating season last year, not playing for Monaco’s first team after September.

According to the Italian press, Como, who are run by former Chelsea and England midfielder Dennis Wise, have offered Fabregas a two-year contract.

Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan will be among Fabregas’s new team-mates after he joined from UCD on a three-year deal last month.

The club, which was founded in 1907, finished 13th in Serie B last season. Como begin their season on Saturday away to Serie A side Spezia in the Italian Cup.

