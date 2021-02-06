BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 6 February 2021
Chacun Pour Soi cruises to Dublin Chase repeat at Leopardstown

No stopping Champion Chase favourite.

By Press Association Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 2:09 PM
CHACUN POUR SOI produced another imperious display to dominate his rivals in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

paul-townend-wins-on-chacun-pour-soi Paul Townend wins on Chacun Pour Soi. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was the 2-5 favourite to successfully defend his crown in the two-mile-one-furlong contest, having proved too strong for stablemate Min – winner of the race in 2018 and 2019 – in last year’s renewal.

Min was once again in opposition, but two bad mistakes racing down the back straight led to him being pulled up by the trainer’s son Patrick, leaving Chacun Pour Soi travelling strongly in behind Notebook and Fakir D’oudairies.

Odds-on backers would have been happy as Paul Townend’s mount moved powerfully into the home straight, before taking command on the run to the final fence.

A huge leap sealed matters, and it was impossible to be anything but impressed by the way he pulled right away on the run-in to beat Fakir D’oudairies by eight lengths. Chacun Pour Soi will be favourite to provide Mullins with a first victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, after being forced to miss the race last year following a minor setback on the morning of the race.

Earlier Paul Townend and Willie Mullins combined for success with Gaillard Du Mesnil in the opener for the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors ’50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle.

paul-townend-celebrates-on-gaillard-du-mesnil-after-winning Paul Townend celebrates on Gaillard Du Mesnil Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

An impressive winner at the track over the Christmas period, the Willie Mullins-trained grey was the 13-8 market leader to successfully step up in distance and class for this two-mile-six-furlong Grade One contest.

Having travelled strongly in midfield for much of the race under Paul Townend, Gaillard Du Mesnil moved into the slipstream of his front-running stablemate Stattler early in the home straight, before taking over on the approach to the final flight.

The five-year-old never looked in danger of being caught from that point – galloping all the way to the line to score by five lengths, with Gentlemansgame pipping Stattler to the runner-up spot.

Press Association

