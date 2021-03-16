Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

IT’S CHAMPION HURDLE day as the 2021 Cheltenham Festival begins today.

It will all unfold amidst the backdrop of absent fans in the Cotswolds but there’s plenty big racing action to get stuck into on the course.

Last year’s winner Epatante is back again for Nicky Henderson but it’s the Irish hopeful Honeysuckle that is likely to go off favourite. Can she deliver for the combination of Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead?

Goshen, who was on the cusp of Triumph Hurdle success last year until his last flight exit, is an English challenger for Gary and Jamie Moore while Gigginstown’s Abacadabras could offer good each-way value.

Willie Mullins has Paul Townend on board Sharjah but is there any other prospect lurking to spring a surprise.

Who do you think will be celebrating after the race that is due off at 3.05pm?

Let us know.

