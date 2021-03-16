BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

Can Honeysuckle deliver or will it be last year’s winner Epatante?

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 822 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5382554
Rachael Blackmore after winning the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rachael Blackmore after winning the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Rachael Blackmore after winning the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT’S CHAMPION HURDLE day as the 2021 Cheltenham Festival begins today.

It will all unfold amidst the backdrop of absent fans in the Cotswolds but there’s plenty big racing action to get stuck into on the course.

Last year’s winner Epatante is back again for Nicky Henderson but it’s the Irish hopeful Honeysuckle that is likely to go off favourite. Can she deliver for the combination of Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead?

Goshen, who was on the cusp of Triumph Hurdle success last year until his last flight exit, is an English challenger for Gary and Jamie Moore while Gigginstown’s Abacadabras could offer good each-way value.

Willie Mullins has Paul Townend on board Sharjah but is there any other prospect lurking to spring a surprise.

Who do you think will be celebrating after the race that is due off at 3.05pm?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Honeysuckle (224)
Epatante (54)
Abacadabras (47)
Goshen (42)
Sharjah (38)
Other (20)






Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie