Thursday 21 April 2022
Referee appointments confirmed for Munster and Leinster Champions Cup quarter-finals

The last-eight ties of the European Rugby championship will take place in May.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 12:03 PM
Match day referee Luke Pearce.
Image: Ettore Griffoni
THE REFEREE APPOINTMENTS have been confirmed for Munster and Leinster’s  Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals which will take place next month.

England’s Luke Pearce will take charge of Munster’s clash with defending champions Toulouse on 7 May at the Aviva Stadium, while Mathieu Raynal of France has been appointed for the clash of Leicester Tigers and Leinster at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on the same day.

Meanwhile, Karl Dickson of England will be the man in the middle for the meeting of La Rochelle and Montpellier at Stade Marcel-Deflandre on Saturday, 7 May. Ireland’s Andrew Brace will be in charge of the last-eight contest between Racing 92 and Sale Sharks at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, 8 May.

There will also be an Irish referee on duty in one of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, as Frank Murphy has been appointed for the meeting of Gloucester Rugby and Saracens on Friday, 6 May.

On Saturday, 7 May the matches pitting Edinburgh Rugby against Wasps, and Lyon against Glasgow Warriors will be refereed by France’s Pierre Brousset and Matthew Carley of England respectively.

Scotland’s Mike Adamson will referee the meeting of Challenge Cup finalists, RC Toulon, and London Irish at Stade Félix Mayol on Sunday, 8 May.

