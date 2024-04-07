Leinster and La Rochelle confirmed for prime time Saturday showdown

LEINSTER AND LA Rochelle have been confirmed for the prime time Saturday 5.30pm slot in next weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-finals lineup.

EPCR has formally announced the fixture times and dates for the quarters, with Leinster renewing their rivalry with La Rochelle on Saturday evening.

The weekend’s action will get underway with Bordeaux hosting Harlequins on Saturday afternoon at 3pm Irish time.

Leinster play La Rochelle at 5.30pm on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

Northampton welcome the Bulls to Franklin’s Garden on Saturday evening at 8pm.

The fourth quarter-final sees Exeter visit Toulouse on Sunday afternoon at 3pm Irish time.

Should Leinster beat La Rochelle, they would have a home semi-final against either Northampton or the Bulls at Croke Park.

If La Rochelle win, they would travel to England to face Northampton or welcome the Bulls to France.

If Toulouse overcome Exeter, they would have home country advantage against either Bordeaux or Harlequins.

If Exeter win, they will travel to France to face Bordeaux or visit England to take on Harlequins.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

(Pool stage rankings in brackets)

Saturday 13 April:

QF 4: Bordeaux (4) v Harlequins (5), Stade Chaban-Delmas [3pm Irish time]

QF 2: Leinster (2) v La Rochelle (10), Aviva Stadium [5.30pm]

QF 3: Northampton (3) v Bulls (6), Franklin’s Gardens [8pm]

Sunday 14 April:

QF 1: Toulouse (1) v Exeter (8), Stade Ernest-Wallon [3pm Irish time]

Semi-finals:

3/4/5 May

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

Final:

Saturday 25 May, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London [KO 2.45pm].