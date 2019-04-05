This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EPCR announce referee appointments for Champions Cup semi-finals

Meanwhile, Ireland’s John Lacey will take charge of a Challenge Cup semi-final.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 5 Apr 2019, 11:58 AM
56 minutes ago 1,966 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4578377

THE MATCH OFFICIALS for this month’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals have been announced today, following a meeting of the EPCR’s selection committee. 

Jérome Garcès will lead an all-French team of officials for Munster’s showdown with Saracens at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday 20 April [KO 3pm, BT Sport], with Romain Poite and Mathieu Raynal selected to run the lines in Coventry.

Wayne Barnes Wayne Barnes will take charge of Leinster's semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Wayne Barnes, meanwhile, will be the man in charge in Dublin as holders Leinster continue their title defence against fellow four-time winners Toulouse on Sunday 21 April [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport/Virgin Media].

Luke Pearce and Matthew Carley, both of England, will be the assistant referees at the Aviva Stadium on Easter Sunday, with Rowan Kitt named as Television Match Official for the last four tie.

As for the Challenge Cup, Ireland’s John Lacey has been appointed to referee Clermont Auvergne’s clash with Harlequins at the Stade Marcel-Michelin, while Andrew Brace George Clancy will be his touch judges.

Nigel Owens will take charge of La Rochelle against Sale Sharks at the Stade Marcel Delfandre.

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie