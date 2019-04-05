EPCR announce referee appointments for Champions Cup semi-finals

THE MATCH OFFICIALS for this month’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals have been announced today, following a meeting of the EPCR’s selection committee.

Jérome Garcès will lead an all-French team of officials for Munster’s showdown with Saracens at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday 20 April [KO 3pm, BT Sport], with Romain Poite and Mathieu Raynal selected to run the lines in Coventry.

Wayne Barnes will take charge of Leinster's semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Wayne Barnes, meanwhile, will be the man in charge in Dublin as holders Leinster continue their title defence against fellow four-time winners Toulouse on Sunday 21 April [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport/Virgin Media].

Luke Pearce and Matthew Carley, both of England, will be the assistant referees at the Aviva Stadium on Easter Sunday, with Rowan Kitt named as Television Match Official for the last four tie.

As for the Challenge Cup, Ireland’s John Lacey has been appointed to referee Clermont Auvergne’s clash with Harlequins at the Stade Marcel-Michelin, while Andrew Brace George Clancy will be his touch judges.

Nigel Owens will take charge of La Rochelle against Sale Sharks at the Stade Marcel Delfandre.

