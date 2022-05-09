Membership : Access or Sign Up
Officials confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final clash

Englishman Karl Dickson will referee the last-four tie at Aviva Stadium, while Matthew Carley will take charge of the all-French meeting of Racing 92 and Stade Rochelais.

By The42 Team Monday 9 May 2022, 4:27 PM
Referee Karl Dickson.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KARL DICKSON HAS been appointed referee for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash with Toulouse on Saturday.

The English whistler, along with assistants Christophe Ridley and Andy Woodthorpe, will take charge of the crunch encounter at Aviva Stadium.

The match official appointments were made earlier today following a meeting of the selection committee chaired by the EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, Tony Spreadbury.

Matthew Carley, also of England, will take charge of the all-French confrontation on Sunday between Racing 92 and Stade Rochelais at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, where compatriots Luke Pearce and Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will run the line.

The first of the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday which has Lyon facing Wasps at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland will be refereed by Cork’s Frank Murphy, who will be assisted by the IRFU’S Eoghan Cross and Sam Grove-White of Scotland.

Later the same evening, Andrew Brace will be in the middle when RC Toulon take on Saracens at Stade Félix Mayol and he will have Craig Evans of Wales and Chris Busby of Ireland as his two assistants.

