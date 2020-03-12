This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid postponed

Juventus’ clash with Lyon has also been called off.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 4:26 PM
Raphael Varane and Kevin De Bruyne in action in the first leg meeting between Madrid and City.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press

TWO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE last-16 ties, slated for next week, have been postponed as a result of the quarantine imposed on Real Madrid and Juventus players. 

Madrid’s return leg with Manchester City and Juventus’ tie with Lyon now won’t go ahead. Madrid players have been sent for a 15-day isolation period after a Madrid basketball player – the two sports share facilities – tested positive for the virus. Juventus’ squad meanwhile, have been sent into quarantine after their defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus. 

In a statement, Manchester City say the decision was made with Uefa. 

“The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams.” 

There is no clarity yet as to when the games will be played. Uefa will meet with stakeholders from across the European game next Tuesday to discuss the next steps, with reports suggesting that a postponing of Euro 2020 to 2021 to allow domestic seasons play into the summer is on the agenda. 

 

 

Gavin Cooney
