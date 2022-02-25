UEFA poised to move Champions League final from St Petersburg

The Gazprom Arena was due to host the final.

The Gazprom Arena was due to host the final.

UEFA IS SET to confirm later today that this season’s Champions League Final will no longer take place in St Petersburg, the PA news agency understands.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine yesterday forced European football’s governing body to start drawing up contingency plans on Thursday for the showpiece event on 28 May.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting for today where it is expected the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena will be stripped of its right to host the final due to Russia’s attacks.

“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee for Friday 25 February at 1000 CET (0900 GMT), in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” an initial UEFA statement read.

UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.



The governing body of European football later added: “UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

“As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.

“We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.

“We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow.”

Football Supporters Europe had called for an “imminent announcement” over arrangements for the Champions League final.

“On this tragic day, our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine, our friends, colleagues, members and their loved ones,” an FSE statement on Twitter read.

“Given the events unfolding, we expect an imminent announcement from UEFA on the relocation of the Champions League final from St Petersburg.”

After changing the venue for the final of the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA looks set to be forced into a further switch, but may wait until the latter stages of the competition to pick an alternative host – with the sides left in the tournament potentially swaying a final decision.

If another all-English final was to occur, like last year’s between Chelsea and Manchester City, there would be pressure to host it in the UK but two major stadiums appear to already be out of bounds.

Wembley is set to host the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on 28 May while the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is primed to stage rugby league’s Betfred Challenge Cup final on the same day.

It may open the door to another venue in England’s capital, West Ham’s London Stadium, which would have space in its summer schedule.

Holders Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all in the last 16 of the Champions League.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week told the House of Commons Russia should have “no chance of holding football tournaments”.

Meanwhile, British Labour MP and former minister Chris Bryant has questioned Abramovich’s continued ownership of Chelsea after citing a leaked Home Office document from 2019 suggesting he was “of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices”.

Speaking at business questions, Mr Bryant said: “Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his €152 million home?

“And making sure that other people who have had Tier 1 Visas like this are not engaged in malign activity?”

Meanwhile, the Ukraine Premier League was set to end its winter break on Saturday but a suspension of the division has occurred following Russia’s attack.