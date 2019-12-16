Liverpool to face Atletico while Man City paired with Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

Liverpool will continue their title defence against Atletico Madrid.

HOLDERS LIVERPOOL WILL take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, while Manchester City are set to square off with Real Madrid.

The first legs are scheduled for 18/19/25 or 26 February and the second legs are set for 10/11/17 or 18 of March.

The runners-up play the first leg at home.

The Champions League Last-16 draw:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta BC v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Spurs v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

More to follow…

