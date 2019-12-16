This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool to face Atletico while Man City paired with Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

The draw took place in Uefa’s HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 16 Dec 2019, 11:22 AM
6 minutes ago 1,757 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4935222
Liverpool will continue their title defence against Atletico Madrid.
Image: John Walton
Liverpool will continue their title defence against Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool will continue their title defence against Atletico Madrid.
Image: John Walton

HOLDERS LIVERPOOL WILL take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, while Manchester City are set to square off with Real Madrid.

The first legs are scheduled for 18/19/25 or 26 February and the second legs are set for 10/11/17 or 18 of March.

The runners-up play the first leg at home.

The Champions League Last-16 draw:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City 

Atalanta BC v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool 

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus  

Spurs v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie