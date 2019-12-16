Liverpool to face Atletico while Man City paired with Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

HOLDERS LIVERPOOL WILL take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, while Manchester City are set to square off with Real Madrid.
The first legs are scheduled for 18/19/25 or 26 February and the second legs are set for 10/11/17 or 18 of March.
The runners-up play the first leg at home.
The Champions League Last-16 draw:
Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Atalanta BC v Valencia
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Lyon v Juventus
Spurs v RB Leipzig
Napoli v Barcelona
