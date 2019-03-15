This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals

There’s also an all-English affair with Spurs playing Manchester City.

By AFP Friday 15 Mar 2019, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago 24,975 Views 53 Comments
https://the42.ie/4543882
The Champions League trophy.
Image: Pascal Muller
The Champions League trophy.
The Champions League trophy.
Image: Pascal Muller

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur clash in an all-Premier League tie following today’s draw.

Liverpool were drawn to play FC Porto in the knockout rounds for the second year in succession, as Ajax’s reward for eliminating the holders Real Madrid is a two-legged tie against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

English hopes are high that this could be their year in Europe’s elite club competition after all four of their representatives made it through to the last eight.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United will have their work cut out if they are to go any further as they take on the Barcelona of Lionel Messi in the headline tie.

For Solskjaer, the second leg will bring back memories of the 1999 final, when the Norwegian came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for United against Bayern Munich at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium.

With City and United not allowed to play their home leg in the same week, United will entertain the leaders of La Liga at Old Trafford on 9 or 10 April, with the return a week later.

The last time the Premier League had four teams in the quarter-finals, in 2008/09, Barcelona beat the Old Trafford side 2-0 in the final in Rome. The clubs clashed again in the final at Wembley in 2011, with Barca winning 3-1 on that occasion.

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Final - Barcelona v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Man United in the 2011 final at Wembley. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Uefa also drew the semi-finals on Friday, meaning the winners of the Barcelona v United will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, fresh from knocking out Bayern Munich in the last 16, will be confident of beating the Portuguese champions after defeating them 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 on their way to the final last season.

Liverpool will host two-time European Cup winners Porto at Anfield in the first leg before heading to the Estadio do Dragao in the return on 16 or 17 April.

Liverpool v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Anfield Liverpool and Porto met in the last 16 a year ago. Source: Martin Rickett

There is guaranteed to be one English team in the semi-finals after Tottenham and City were paired together, with the first leg to be played in London.

With Pep Guardiola’s team top of the Premier League, 13 points ahead of Spurs in third, City will be the favourites to advance to their first semi-final since 2016. City have also won their last three meetings with Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The draw means there will be three clashes between the sides in 10 days — they are also due to meet in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on 20 April.

The winner of that tie will host either Ajax or Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals.

The latter tie is a repeat of the 1996 final, which the Italian club won on penalties against an Ajax team who had won the trophy the previous year.

European Soccer - UEFA Champions League Final ... AFC Ajax v Juventus FC Didier Deschamps and the referee collide, with Patrick Kluivert close by, during the 1996 final between Juventus and Ajax. Source: EMPICS Sport

Juventus have lost five finals since then but are hoping Ronaldo can fire them to glory this season after his hat-trick knocked out Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

That result ended Atletico’s dreams of reaching the final, which will be played at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday, 1 June.

Champions league quarter-finals

  • Ajax v Juventus 
  • Liverpool v Porto 
  • Totttenham v Man City 
  • Barcelona v Man United 

Semi-finals 

  • Tottenham /Man City v Ajax/Juventus
  • Barcelona/Man United v Liverpool/Porto

© – AFP 2018

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie