This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool's Premier League run-in likely to change as CL semi-final dates confirmed

Jurgen Klopp’s side face a season-defining two weeks at the start of May.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 1:28 PM
26 minutes ago 1,774 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4598391
The Reds have six huge games coming up.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Reds have six huge games coming up.
The Reds have six huge games coming up.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIVERPOOL’S PREMIER LEAGUE run-in is likely to change after Uefa today confirmed the dates for this year’s Champions League semi-finals. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their place in the last four with a commanding quarter-final win over Porto, and will face Barcelona over two legs as they bid to go one step further than last season.

The Reds will travel to the Camp Nou on Wednesday 1 May before welcoming the La Liga giants to Anfield six days later, on Tuesday 7 May, with those games falling either side of Liverpool’s final Premier League fixtures.

Klopp’s side, currently leading Manchester City by two points at the summit, are due to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday 26 April before travelling to Barcelona, but their away fixture at Newcastle United ahead of the second leg is set to be moved.

Currently scheduled for a 4.30pm kick off on Sunday 5 May at St James’ Park, the Reds would have just 48 hours to prepare for the visit of Barca to Merseyside on Tuesday 7 May, with initial reports suggesting the game will be moved forward to Saturday 4 May at 7.45pm. 

The Premier League leaders will then host Wolves on Sunday 12 April on the final day of the season. 

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are also likely to have their Premier League run-in rearranged after they booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a spectacular away goals aggregate win at Manchester City last night.

Spurs host Ajax in their semi-final first-leg at White Hart Lane on Tuesday 30 April, before travelling to Amsterdam for the return leg on Wednesday 8 May. 

It means Tottenham’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, due to be played on Monday 6 May at 8pm, is set to be moved. 

Champions League semi-final dates:

First leg ties:

  • 30 April: Tottenham v Ajax
  • 1 May: Barcelona v Liverpool

Second leg ties:

  • 7 May: Liverpool v Barcelona
  • 8 May: Ajax v Tottenham

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie