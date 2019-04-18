Liverpool's Premier League run-in likely to change as CL semi-final dates confirmed

LIVERPOOL’S PREMIER LEAGUE run-in is likely to change after Uefa today confirmed the dates for this year’s Champions League semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their place in the last four with a commanding quarter-final win over Porto, and will face Barcelona over two legs as they bid to go one step further than last season.

The Reds will travel to the Camp Nou on Wednesday 1 May before welcoming the La Liga giants to Anfield six days later, on Tuesday 7 May, with those games falling either side of Liverpool’s final Premier League fixtures.

Klopp’s side, currently leading Manchester City by two points at the summit, are due to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday 26 April before travelling to Barcelona, but their away fixture at Newcastle United ahead of the second leg is set to be moved.

Currently scheduled for a 4.30pm kick off on Sunday 5 May at St James’ Park, the Reds would have just 48 hours to prepare for the visit of Barca to Merseyside on Tuesday 7 May, with initial reports suggesting the game will be moved forward to Saturday 4 May at 7.45pm.

The Premier League leaders will then host Wolves on Sunday 12 April on the final day of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are also likely to have their Premier League run-in rearranged after they booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a spectacular away goals aggregate win at Manchester City last night.

Spurs host Ajax in their semi-final first-leg at White Hart Lane on Tuesday 30 April, before travelling to Amsterdam for the return leg on Wednesday 8 May.

It means Tottenham’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, due to be played on Monday 6 May at 8pm, is set to be moved.

Champions League semi-final dates:

First leg ties:

30 April: Tottenham v Ajax

Tottenham v Ajax 1 May: Barcelona v Liverpool

Second leg ties:

7 May: Liverpool v Barcelona

Liverpool v Barcelona 8 May: Ajax v Tottenham

