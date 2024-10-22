Leeds climb into second, while Irish trio find net in Championship

LEEDS MOVED UP to second in the Sky Bet Championship as two goalkeeping blunders by Watford’s Daniel Bachmann helped them to a 2-1 win at Elland Road.

The Austria keeper was at fault for both Leeds’ goals as they raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes through Largie Ramazani and Brenden Aaronson.

Kwadwo Baah pulled one back for Watford, who were much improved in the second half, but Leeds held on for back-to-back home wins in the space of five days.

Daniel Farke’s side extended their unbeaten league run to six matches and have now lost one of their first 11, while Watford slipped to a fifth straight league defeat on the road.

Hornets’ boss Tom Cleverley made six changes after Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat at Luton, but his new-look line-up could hardly have made a worst start.

Watford had conceded 11 goals in their previous four away league games and after Bachmann’s two howlers inside the opening seven minutes, they quickly found themselves 2-0 down.

Ramazani cut inside on the left and fired an angled drive straight at the Austria keeper, who inadvertently palmed the ball over his goal-line to literally hand Leeds a fourth-minute lead.

The home side doubled their advantage three minutes later when Bachmann parried Willy Gnonto’s cross directly into Aaronson’s path and the USA midfielder converted his third league goal of the season.

Ramazani limped out of the action soon after – he was replaced by Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon – and Watford enjoyed a spell of possession to restore a semblance of order after their calamitous start.

Bachmann redeemed himself a little when he blocked Gnonto’s goal-bound shot at his near post, while Giorgi Chakvetadze forced Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier into a flying save with Watford’s first effort in the 39th minute.

The visitors’ second, two minutes after half-time, put them back in the match.

Baah got beyond Pascal Struijk to the by-line and when his cross came back to him off Joe Rodon, the German forward rifled home the rebound.

Watford appeared transformed and Leeds all of a sudden found themselves in a feisty battle in a bid to hold on to their lead.

Watford boss Cleverley was booked for protesting before his side threatened again when Meslier turned away Tom Ince’s free-kick.

Jayden Bogle’s cross-cum-shot at the other end then struck a post and Mateo Joseph headed straight at Bachmann from fellow substitute Daniel James’ cross.

James was denied by Bachmann’s superb save in the closing stages and although Watford failed to create any late chances, home nerves were left frayed in eight minutes of stoppage time.

Irish Eye

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy ensured Norwich made it six matches without defeat as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Preston.

Sam Greenwood’s sixth-minute penalty put Preston in front and Duane Holmes grabbed a second for the home side six minutes later.

The Canaries rallied as the terrific Borja Sainz pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time and Duffy bagged the equaliser after 61 minutes.

It was the first time Preston have scored under Paul Heckingbottom at Deepdale without winning the match but they do remain unbeaten on home soil under the former Sheffield United manager’s reign.

Bums were barely on seats when Emil Riis caught the Norwich defence napping, latching onto an enticing ball in behind from Robbie Brady before being clumsily brought down inside the penalty box by the onrushing George Long.

Greenwood had been without a goal this season but he stepped up and slammed the ball straight down the middle, with Long moving to his right.

Early goals have been hard to come by at Deepdale this season but, under the lights, Heckingbottom’s men found themselves two-up within the first 12 minutes.

Greenwood this time turned provider with a neat flick to release Holmes in on goal and he struck across Long to get himself off the mark for the league campaign.

No other team in the Championship had collected more points in the last five games than Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men and glimpses of that form eventually began to show.

Sainz curled a 20-yard effort narrowly wide in the latter stages of the first half but he, and the Canaries, did eventually sing as the Spaniard ghosted in at the front post to turn Kellen Fisher’s cross home for his ninth goal of the season.

It was a blow for Preston but they came out firing after the interval and Riis should have restored their two-goal cushion on the stroke of the hour but, having left Duffy for dead after racing on to Greenwood’s ball over the top, he fired wide with just Long to beat.

Just minutes later, however, Duffy was leaving Preston defenders in his wake, carrying the ball up from the back before continuing his run into the opposition box and slotting a fantastic tee-up from Josh Sargent past Woodman.

North End ended the game strongly but struggled to carve out anything meaningful and Norwich seemed happy to take the point.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland U21 international Andrew Moran put hosts Stoke 2-0 up on Bristol City inside a quarter of an hour only for Nahki Wells to score a quickfire double and earn a point for the visitors.

The Potters made a dream start as on-loan Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas opened the scoring with an acrobatic effort in the second minute.

Eric Boucat’s cross was knocked down by Ireland international Tom Cannon and 19-year-old Koumas swivelled to thump the bouncing ball beyond City goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

The Potters doubled their lead in the 14th minute and Koumas was heavily involved once again.

The Liverpool youngster’s ball in was met by Moran at the back post, who was credited with the goal despite O’Leary parrying the effort onto City midfielder Max Bird.

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson was on the scoresheet as Cardiff climbed out of the relegation zone with a second home win in the space of four days against Portsmouth.

A Regan Poole own goal and Robinson’s close-range effort put Cardiff in command after 13 minutes on a night when the Bluebirds’ only regret was that the winning margin should have been far greater than the final 2-0 scoreline.