Bournemouth consolidate Championship play-off spot as Reading's promotion hopes suffer blow

Bournemouth celebrate their second goal against Millwall.

BOURNEMOUTH THRASHED MILLWALL 4-1 at the Den to move up to third in the Championship, moving them closer to a play-off spot.

First-half goals from Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks put the in-form Cherries well on top, with Dominic Solanke also getting in on the act in a seventh straight league win.

Jed Wallace notched a consolation for Millwall, who otherwise offered little going forward.

Elsewhere, Reading’s play-off chances suffered a huge dent as they were held to a goalless draw by Luton at Kenilworth Road. With Barnsley winning 1-0 at Huddersfield, Reading are now six points adrift of the final play-off place, with just three games remaining.

The latter result means Huddersfield are still not mathematically assured of safety.

Adebayo Akinfenwa’s penalty in the third minute of stoppage time gave Wycombe an extraordinary 2-1 victory over Bristol City to keep their Championship slim survival hopes alive.

Defeat against the Robins would have effectively relegated the Chairboys and they were staring into the abyss after Tyreeq Bakinson’s stunner left them trailing at half-time.

Uche Ikpeazu’s header levelled matters before Akinfenwa kept his cool at the death to score his first goal in English football’s second tier to move his side six points off fourth-from-bottom Derby.

Meanwhile, Rotherham’s relegation concerns deepened after Chuba Akpom ended a 17-game goal drought by securing a 2-1 win for Middlesbrough.

Angus MacDonald had earlier headed the hosts in front but their chances of victory were dealt a significant blow when midfielder Matt Crooks was sent off after 19 minutes.

An equaliser from George Saville then sent the sides in level at the break before former Arsenal forward Akpom struck early in the second half to leave the Millers four points from safety, albeit with two games in hand on 21st-placed Derby.

Substitutes Maxime Biamou and Viktor Gyokeres were on target as Coventry took a huge stride towards Championship safety with a 3-2 success at Stoke.

The Sky Blues were twice pegged back by the home side but it was Gyokeres who netted the clincher in the 78th minute.

Earlier, Tyler Walker gave the visitors a half-time lead but Jacob Brown equalised with a powerful drive.

Biamou came off the bench to make it 2-1 but it lasted barely two minutes as Sam Clucas fired back.

Gyokeres made the difference to record a third straight win for Coventry, while Stoke are now four without a victory.

Birmingham were denied victory at the death as Lewis Grabban’s 98th-minute penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest at St Andrew’s.

Marc Roberts’ 49th-minute header looked to have secured a third straight Championship win for the first time since February 2020 and put them close to avoiding relegation with three games to play.

But Grabban scored from the spot after Lukas Jutkiewicz was judged to have shoulder charged Scott McKenna as he sent a header at goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

The draw left Blues 10 points clear of Rotherham, who have five matches left.

Championship results