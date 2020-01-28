This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland defender Lenihan on target while Rooney scores first Derby goal in dramatic defeat

There were eight games down for decision in the Championship this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 11:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,595 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4983342
Darragh Lenihan and Wayne Rooney were both on target for their sides in the Championship on Tuesday.
Image: Inpho/PA Images/Photojoiner.
Darragh Lenihan and Wayne Rooney were both on target for their sides in the Championship on Tuesday.
Darragh Lenihan and Wayne Rooney were both on target for their sides in the Championship on Tuesday.
Image: Inpho/PA Images/Photojoiner.

IRELAND DEFENDER DARRAGH Lenihan was on target for Blackburn Rovers in their Championship victory over Queens Park Rangers, while Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby County.

Leinhan’s first-half goal, which was his second in as many games, was ultimately the winner for Blackburn as their 2-1 victory keeps them on track for a play-off place.

Adam Armstrong gave Rovers the lead with a goal from 25 yards before Jordan Hugill hit the equaliser in the 22nd minute. But Lenihan had the final say eight minutes later to seal the win.

Ireland’s Derrick Williams was on the bench for Blackburn, while Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo both featured for QPR, with the latter coming on in the second half. Ryan Manning was among the QPR subs.

Meanwhile, Rooney’s first goal for Derby County was not enough to prevent the Rams from suffering a 3-2 defeat to bottom side Luton Town.

Ireland duo James Collins and Glen Rea played the full 90 minutes for the victors, with Collins’ attempt at goal leading to Luton’s opening goal by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Rooney found the target on 63 minutes when his deflected effort finished up in the net to give Derby the lead. Luton responded to take the lead through goals from Mpanzu and Donervon Daniels, before Chris Martin struck the equaliser for Derby.

There was still further drama to come as Jayden Bogle’s late own-goal gave Luton the win, while Derby’s Max Lowe was sent off.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland’s Callum O’Dowda made a second-half introduction for Bristol City in their 1-0 win over Reading.

Ireland’s Brian Murphy was among the substitutes for Cardiff City’s 2-1 win over a West Brom side which featured Dara O’Shea, and Sean McLoughlin was also on the bench in Hull’s defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest closed the gap on West Brom to two points as Joe Lolley’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win at Brentford, who remain fifth.

Jamal Lowe’s last-minute header saw Wigan to a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and there was similarly late drama as Steve Mounie’s stoppage-time header ensured Huddersfield beat Hull by the same score.

Championship Results: 

Cardiff City 2-1 West Brom
Hull City 1-2 Huddersfield
Wigan Athletic 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
Luton Town 3-2 Derby County
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 QPR
Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Reading 0-1 Bristol City

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

