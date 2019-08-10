Maguire nets in Preston win as Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton set early pace

FORMER CORK CITY striker Sean Maguire opened the scoring as Preston North End picked up their first three points of the Championship season.
The Kilkenny-native Republic of Ireland international headed home in the sixth minute of Preston’s 3-0 win over newly promoted Wigan at Deepdale.
Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton have set the early pace atop the second-tier table in England, with Wednesday top on goal difference thanks to a 2-0 home win over Barnsley.
A Charlton side featuring Irish prospect Josh Cullen — back on loan from West Ham — saw off Stoke, for whom former and current internationals Steven Ward and Scott Hogan both started.
In the early kick-off, Leeds United were made to rue a plethora of missed opportunities as Nottingham Forest held them to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.
Championship results
- Birmingham 1 Bristol City 1
- Cardiff 2 Luton 1
- Charlton 3 Stoke 1
- Derby 0 Swansea 0
- Fulham 2 Blackburn 0
- Hull 2 Reading 1
- Leeds 1 Nottingham Forest 1
- Middlesbrough 0 Brentford 1
- Preston 3 Wigan 0
- QPR 1 Huddersfield 1
- Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 0
- West Brom 1 Millwall 1
COMMENTS