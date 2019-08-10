This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire nets in Preston win as Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton set early pace

Josh Cullen started as Charlton picked up their second win on the spin.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:24 PM
4 minutes ago 151 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4760994
Sean Maguire celebrates his opening goal for Preston against Wigan.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Sean Maguire celebrates his opening goal for Preston against Wigan.
Sean Maguire celebrates his opening goal for Preston against Wigan.
Image: Anthony Devlin

FORMER CORK CITY striker Sean Maguire opened the scoring as Preston North End picked up their first three points of the Championship season.

The Kilkenny-native Republic of Ireland international headed home in the sixth minute of Preston’s 3-0 win over newly promoted Wigan at Deepdale.

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton have set the early pace atop the second-tier table in England, with Wednesday top on goal difference thanks to a 2-0 home win over Barnsley.

A Charlton side featuring Irish prospect Josh Cullen — back on loan from West Ham — saw off Stoke, for whom former and current internationals Steven Ward and Scott Hogan both started.

In the early kick-off, Leeds United were made to rue a plethora of missed opportunities as Nottingham Forest held them to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Championship results

  • Birmingham 1 Bristol City 1
  • Cardiff 2 Luton 1
  • Charlton 3 Stoke 1
  • Derby 0 Swansea 0
  • Fulham 2 Blackburn 0
  • Hull 2 Reading 1
  • Leeds 1 Nottingham Forest 1
  • Middlesbrough 0 Brentford 1
  • Preston 3 Wigan 0
  • QPR 1 Huddersfield 1
  • Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 0
  • West Brom 1 Millwall 1

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie