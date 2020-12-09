Christie nabs assist in defeat to leaders Norwich while O'Dowda plays role in Bristol win

NORWICH MOVED THREE points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they came through another tight game with all three points, edging past Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries claimed victory by a single goal margin for the ninth time this season after being pushed all the way by the struggling visitors.

After going ahead on the stroke of half-time through Danish youngster Jacob Sorensen’s first goal in English football, Norwich were pegged back after 72 minutes.

Anthony Knockaert scored almost immediately after coming off the bench, with Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie providing the assist.

But Daniel Farke’s side showed their mettle by hitting back quickly, with a 77th-minute strike from Emi Buendia – which took a big deflection – settling the game.

Andrew Omobamidele was an unused sub for the winners Norwich while Harry Arter featured for Forrest.

Famara Diedhiou ended Blackburn’s seven-match unbeaten run with an 82nd-minute winner as Bristol City edged a thriller 1-0 at Ashton Gate.

The striker had only been on the pitch for seven minutes as a substitute when he shot home on the turn after Callum O’Dowda had nodded down a Nahki Wells cross from the left. Chris Martin provided the assist.

It was rough justice on Rovers, who contributed much to a game full of attacking intent from both teams, but were let down by their finishing.

Ireland’s Max O’Leary was named on the bench for Bristol while Derrick Williams played the full game for Blackburn.

Jon Toral scored twice as Reading’s four-match unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end in a 2-1 home defeat to 10-man Birmingham.

Ireland’s Scott Hogan was in the starting line-up for Birmingham and was withdrawn from the action late on.

A poor first half from the hosts saw City take a merited 2-0 lead, both goals coming from excellent strikes from Toral in an eight-minute spell.

Reading got back into it in the 61st minute, when Yakou Meite touched in from close range, and had a chance to equalise 10 minutes later.

But after City defender Harlee Dean had fouled Meite in the area – and was sent off – goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved Lucas Joao’s resultant penalty.

Three goals in the final half hour handed Preston a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

The hosts secured only their second home Championship win of the season, and their first at Deepdale against Boro since 1972, with Brad Potts, Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis all finding the net.

Ireland’s Alan Browne started for Preston and was replaced by Tom Bayliss late in the second half. Sean Maguire was introduced from the bench in the 74th minute as Tom Barkhuizen made way.

Joe Rafferty and Adam O’Reilly were named among the substitutes.

Derby moved to within a point of safety in the Championship after holding play-off chasing Brentford to a goalless draw.

Bryan Mbeumo and Josh Dasilva both hit the woodwork for the hosts, now unbeaten in 10 league matches, while Kamil Jozwiak’s effort suffered the same fate as the game opened up after the break.

But this was a contest low on quality in both final thirds as Brentford failed to regain their place in the top six against a well drilled Derby side under the guidance of interim boss Wayne Rooney.

Ireland’s Jason Knight completed the full match for the Rams.

Barnsley racked up a fourth win in their last six matches at Oakwell by overcoming Wycombe 2-1.

Cauley Woodrow’s penalty – his seventh goal of the season – settled matters after a Joe Jacobson spot-kick had cancelled out Callum Styles’ first-half opener for the Tykes.

The defeat meant Wycombe have still not won at the South Yorkshire stadium on any of their four visits.

Daryl Horgan started the tie for Wycombe before being taken off in the 84th minute.

Championship Results:

Preston North End 3-0 Middlesbrough

Barnsley 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Brentford 0-0 Derby County

Bristol City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Reading 1-2 Birmingham City