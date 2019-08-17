Hogan bags a brace for Stoke, Leeds among Championship's early pace-setters

SCOTT HOGAN MARKED his home debut for Stoke City by scoring both goals as they picked up their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw against Derby County.

Hogan, who has been named in a provisional 40-man Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming games against Switzerland and Bulgaria, recently joined Stoke on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa.

Scott Hogan scores Stoke's second goal against Derby as his Ireland team-mate Richard Keogh looks on. Source: Dave Thompson

After Martyn Waghorn had given Derby an early lead, Hogan equalised just after the half-hour mark when he was deemed to have gotten the last touch on an effort that was initially credited to Liam Lindsay.

The 27-year-old striker then put the hosts in front in the 56th minute, before Waghorn bagged his second of the day with 20 minutes remaining to earn Derby a point.

James McClean played all 90 minutes for Stoke at left-back. Eighteen-year-old central defender Nathan Collins, who was also included in Mick McCarthy’s latest squad, was introduced as an 80th-minute substitute. Richard Keogh played the full game for Derby, who also introduced 18-year-old Ireland U21 midfielder Jason Knight in the 79th minute.

After three rounds of fixtures, Leeds United sit atop the Championship table on goal difference thanks to a 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic, who lost Joe Williams to a second yellow card on 21 minutes. Patrick Bamford scored both goals for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Newly-promoted Charlton Athletic maintained their unbeaten start, with Lyle Taylor’s 89th-minute penalty rescuing a 2-2 draw away to Barnsley. Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, who’s on loan from West Ham United, started for Charlton.

West Bromwich Albion, for whom Ireland U21 defender Dara O’Shea was an unused substitute, came from behind to win 2-1 at Luton Town courtesy of a brace from Grady Diangana. Luton had Ireland striker James Collins in their side.

Despite taking the lead through former Ireland youth international Joe Rafferty, Preston North End were beaten 3-2 at Swansea City. Sean Maguire started for Preston, while Alan Browne came off the bench in the 81st minute.

Millwall join Leeds, Charlton, West Brom and Swansea as the early pace-setters with seven points each. Irish trio Alex Pearce, Shaun Williams and Aiden O’Brien all started — but Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby was absent from the squad — in Millwall’s 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, who had goalkeeper Keiren Westwood back from suspension.

Nottingham Forest picked up their first league win of the season, recording a 3-0 victory at home to a Birmingham City team that included Dan Crowley.

With Callum O’Dowda a notable absentee once more, Bristol City also secured their first win of the campaign by beating Queens Park Rangers on a 2-0 scoreline at Ashton Gate. Ryan Manning retained his left-back slot for QPR.

Following his loan switch from Cardiff City, Greg Cunningham helped Blackburn Rovers get off the mark as he started against Middlesbrough in a back four that also included Derrick Williams and Darragh Lenihan. Danny Graham beat Darren Randolph from the penalty spot to score the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere, Brentford and Hull City played out a 1-1 draw.

Championship

Barnsley 2-2 Charlton Athletic

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Middlesbrough

Brentford 1-1 Hull City

Bristol City 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Luton Town 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Millwall 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Birmingham City

Stoke City 2-2 Derby County

Swansea City 3-2 Preston North End

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Leeds United

Last night