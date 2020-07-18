Irish U21 international's first career goal helps end Millwall's promotion hopes

CONOR MASTERSON SCORED the first goal of his senior club career to send Queens Park Rangers on their way to a 4-3 win that ended Millwall’s hopes of securing a play-off place in the Championship.

Masterson’s Ireland U21 team-mate Jayson Molumby, who’s on loan at Millwall from Brighton & Hove Albion, also scored for the first time after coming off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to keep his temporary club in the hunt for the Premier League.

In total there were three Irish players among the goals in the game at Loftus Road, as Galway’s Ryan Manning chipped in with his fourth goal of the season for QPR, who also had former Ireland U21 winger Olamide Shodipo in their starting line-up.

Cyrus Christie and Harry Arter started for Fulham as they recorded a 5-3 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, which sets up a dramatic finale for Wednesday night’s final round of fixtures.

After Leeds United were confirmed as champions this afternoon, the second automatic promotion spot will be within reach for West Bromwich Albion (82 points), Brentford (81) and Fulham (80) when they round out their respective campaigns.

West Brom will have home advantage against QPR, Brentford are to host bottom side Barnsley, while Fulham must travel to Wigan Athletic. All games will kick-off at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere today, a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough means that Cardiff City will only need a point at home to struggling Hull City on Wednesday in order to book their play-off place.

Welsh rivals Swansea City are their closest pursuers. They remain three points adrift of the play-offs as a result of this afternoon’s 1-0 win at home to Bristol City.

Preston North End’s promotion hopes also officially came to an end despite a 2-0 home win against Birmingham City, while Luton Town gave their survival hopes a huge boost as Kazenga LuaLua scored in the 85th minute to seal a 1-0 win at Hull.

Source: Sky Bet Championship

Ireland international defender Darragh Lenihan made his 150th league start for Blackburn Rovers, captaining them to a 4-3 win over Reading at Ewood Park.

Earlier today, Brentford slipped up in their bid for automatic promotion by losing 1-0 at Stoke City – a result that confirmed Leeds United as champions. A last-gasp Macauley Bonne equaliser for Charlton Athletic boosted their survival hopes as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Wigan Athletic.

Championship results

Charlton Athletic 2-2 Wigan Athletic

Stoke City 1-0 Brentford

Blackburn Rovers 4-3 Reading

Fulham 5-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City 0-1 Luton Town

Middlesbrough 1-3 Cardiff City

Preston North End 2-0 Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers 4-3 Millwall

Swansea City 1-0 Bristol City

