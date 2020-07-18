This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish U21 international's first career goal helps end Millwall's promotion hopes

Elsewhere, Fulham saw off Sheffield Wednesday to set up a thrilling finale in the race for the Premier League.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 5:22 PM
7 minutes ago 172 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5153800
Conor Masterson of QPR (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Conor Masterson of QPR (file pic).
Conor Masterson of QPR (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

CONOR MASTERSON SCORED the first goal of his senior club career to send Queens Park Rangers on their way to a 4-3 win that ended Millwall’s hopes of securing a play-off place in the Championship.

Masterson’s Ireland U21 team-mate Jayson Molumby, who’s on loan at Millwall from Brighton & Hove Albion, also scored for the first time after coming off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to keep his temporary club in the hunt for the Premier League.

In total there were three Irish players among the goals in the game at Loftus Road, as Galway’s Ryan Manning chipped in with his fourth goal of the season for QPR, who also had former Ireland U21 winger Olamide Shodipo in their starting line-up.

Cyrus Christie and Harry Arter started for Fulham as they recorded a 5-3 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, which sets up a dramatic finale for Wednesday night’s final round of fixtures.

After Leeds United were confirmed as champions this afternoon, the second automatic promotion spot will be within reach for West Bromwich Albion (82 points), Brentford (81) and Fulham (80) when they round out their respective campaigns.

West Brom will have home advantage against QPR, Brentford are to host bottom side Barnsley, while Fulham must travel to Wigan Athletic. All games will kick-off at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere today, a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough means that Cardiff City will only need a point at home to struggling Hull City on Wednesday in order to book their play-off place.

Welsh rivals Swansea City are their closest pursuers. They remain three points adrift of the play-offs as a result of this afternoon’s 1-0 win at home to Bristol City.

Preston North End’s promotion hopes also officially came to an end despite a 2-0 home win against Birmingham City, while Luton Town gave their survival hopes a huge boost as Kazenga LuaLua scored in the 85th minute to seal a 1-0 win at Hull.

Screen Shot 2020-07-18 at 17.19.42 Source: Sky Bet Championship

Ireland international defender Darragh Lenihan made his 150th league start for Blackburn Rovers, captaining them to a 4-3 win over Reading at Ewood Park.

Earlier today, Brentford slipped up in their bid for automatic promotion by losing 1-0 at Stoke City – a result that confirmed Leeds United as champions. A last-gasp Macauley Bonne equaliser for Charlton Athletic boosted their survival hopes as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Wigan Athletic.

Championship results

  • Charlton Athletic 2-2 Wigan Athletic
  • Stoke City 1-0 Brentford
  • Blackburn Rovers 4-3 Reading
  • Fulham 5-3 Sheffield Wednesday
  • Hull City 0-1 Luton Town
  • Middlesbrough 1-3 Cardiff City
  • Preston North End 2-0 Birmingham City
  • Queens Park Rangers 4-3 Millwall
  • Swansea City 1-0 Bristol City

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie