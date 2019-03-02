Hourihane hits a brace as Aston Villa trounce faltering Derby County

Celebrations for Aston Villa after Conor Hourihane scored their opening goal this afternoon.

DERBY COUNTY’S BID for promotion was hit by another setback this afternoon as Frank Lampard’s side went down 4-0 at Aston Villa.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Conor Hourihane scored twice for Villa, who netted all four of their goals in the first half of the Championship fixture.

Hourihane opened the scoring in the ninth minute and added another on 44 minutes to make it 3-0, after Tammy Abraham had doubled the advantage. Jack Grealish hit a superb goal on the stroke of half-time.

Derby, who stay in seventh place, have now suffered three league defeats on the trot. The result leaves 11th-placed Villa six points outside the play-offs.

After Leeds United claimed top spot last night by defeating West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City returned to the summit this afternoon thanks to a 3-1 victory at Millwall.

Marco Stiepermann’s opener for Norwich was cancelled out by Ireland midfielder Shaun Williams, but the visitors took all three points after second-half goals from Christoph Zimmerman and Teemu Pukki.

Elsewhere, Stoke City were 2-0 winners against Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest, while Darren Randolph kept his 16th clean sheet of the season as fifth-placed Middlesbrough had to settle for a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic.

In League One, Irish striker James Collins — the division’s leading goalscorer — was on the mark for the 20th time this season as Luton Town maintained their five-point lead with a 2-0 victory at home to Rochdale.

Bury’s Jay O’Shea, Newport County’s Padraig Amond and John Joe O’Toole of Northampton Town all scored to help their teams to victories against Macclesfield Town (3-0), Crewe Alexandra (0-2) and Carlisle United (2-0) respectively.

Championship results

Aston Villa 4- 0 Derby County

Brentford 3- 0 Queens Park Rangers

Hull City 2-0 Birmingham City

Ipswich Town 1-2 Reading

Millwall 1-3 Norwich City

Preston North End 1-1 Bristol City

Rotherham United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Swansea City 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Middlesbrough

