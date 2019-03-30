Scott Hogan scores but Sheffield United fall behind Leeds as promotion race hots up

SCOTT HOGAN AND Daryl Murphy were both on the scoresheet this afternoon but endured contrasting fortunes in today’s Championship action.

Sheffield United striker Hogan gave his side a 2-1 lead this afternoon against Bristol City, but the visitors came from behind to snatch an unlikely 3-2 victory at Bramall Lane.

Andreas Weimann proved to be Sheffield’s nemesis despite never being the most prolific of scorers in nine years in English football.

The Austrian international notched a late hat-trick – the first of his career – to leave his side just one point outside of the promotion places.

Even more surprising was the generosity of the United defence as they had not conceded a goal in their previous seven matches.

The home side’s evergreen striker Billy Sharp had given them an early lead with his 24th of the season, and when half-time substitute Scott Hogan restored their one-goal advantage on 71 minutes, it looked as if they would stay in second spot.

However, Weimann had other ideas and scored twice in six minutes to stun United and secure an invaluable three points for his side’s bid to make the play-offs.

Scott Hogan comes off the bench to score against Bristol City. Source: Clint Hughes

Leeds, bidding to return to the Premier League after a 15-year hiatus, now hold a two-point advantage over Yorkshire rivals.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side twice came back from behind against struggling Millwall to win 3-2 to keep the pressure on Championship leaders, Norwich City.

Leeds’ veteran Spanish playmaker Pablo Hernandez grabbed a fine double to take his tally for the season to 12, the second sealing the points seven minutes from time.

Millwall’s Ben Marshall had twice given the visitors the lead at a raucous Elland Road -the second from the penalty spot.

Leeds had missed a spot-kick of their own in the first half when Patrick Bamford had his effort saved by David Martin, redeeming himself after his howler a fortnight ago cost Millwall a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, Hernandez first brought it back to 1-1, finishing off a fine passing move which began in the hosts’ penalty area.

Luke Ayling made it 2-2 before 33-year-old Hernandez brought the near-35,000 crowd to their feet as he slotted home Tyler Roberts’s cutback.

Bielsa lauded Hernandez, who won four caps for his country a decade ago while at Valencia.

Pablo is a leader,” said Bielsa. “He lifts the team and the fans too. He is someone who gives us the feeling we can hurt the opponent all the time.”

Marcelo Bielsa described Leeds hero Pablo Hernandez as a leader after today's win over Millwall. Source: EMPICS Sport

Onel Hernandez scored to give Norwich a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in today’s late game and took them a step closer to the Premier League.

The Cuban-born German winger struck in the 54th minute, denting Middlesbrough’s hopes of returning to the play-off places.

The Canaries’ seventh successive victory sees them move five points clear of Leeds – who occupy the second and last automatic promotion spot.

“Seven points ahead (of third place) is a good situation at this point of the season,” Norwich captain Christoph Zimmermann told Sky Sports.

“We know there are seven games to go so there are plenty of points to get, but we’ll take it game by game and fight like we’ve done all season.”

Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, sit just two points short of the Championship play-off places after their 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Oliver McBurnie looked to have given the Welsh side all three points with his goal on 76 minutes before Ireland’s Daryl Murphy popped up with the equaliser in the 80th minute.

Molla Wague handed O’Neill’s side all three points on 87 minutes, completing the comeback at the City Ground.

Saturday’s Championship Results

Aston Villa 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Derby County 6-1 Rotherham United

Ipswich Town 0-2 Hull City

Leeds United 3-2 Millwall

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Swansea City

QPR 1-2 Bolton Wanderers

Reading 2-1 Preston North End

Sheffield United 2-3 Bristol City

Stoke City 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Brentford

Middlesbrough 0-1 Norwich City

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: