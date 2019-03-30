This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scott Hogan scores but Sheffield United fall behind Leeds as promotion race hots up

Nottingham Forest and Ireland striker Daryl Murphy also grabbed a goal this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 8:55 PM
34 minutes ago 1,120 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4569264

SCOTT HOGAN AND Daryl Murphy were both on the scoresheet this afternoon but endured contrasting fortunes in today’s Championship action.

Sheffield United striker Hogan gave his side a 2-1 lead this afternoon against Bristol City, but the visitors came from behind to snatch an unlikely 3-2 victory at Bramall Lane.

Andreas Weimann proved to be Sheffield’s nemesis despite never being the most prolific of scorers in nine years in English football.

The Austrian international notched a late hat-trick – the first of his career – to leave his side just one point outside of the promotion places.

Even more surprising was the generosity of the United defence as they had not conceded a goal in their previous seven matches.

The home side’s evergreen striker Billy Sharp had given them an early lead with his 24th of the season, and when half-time substitute Scott Hogan restored their one-goal advantage on 71 minutes, it looked as if they would stay in second spot.

However, Weimann had other ideas and scored twice in six minutes to stun United and secure an invaluable three points for his side’s bid to make the play-offs.

Sheffield United v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane Scott Hogan comes off the bench to score against Bristol City. Source: Clint Hughes

Leeds, bidding to return to the Premier League after a 15-year hiatus, now hold a two-point advantage over Yorkshire rivals.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side twice came back from behind against struggling Millwall to win 3-2 to keep the pressure on Championship leaders, Norwich City.

Leeds’ veteran Spanish playmaker Pablo Hernandez grabbed a fine double to take his tally for the season to 12, the second sealing the points seven minutes from time.

Millwall’s Ben Marshall had twice given the visitors the lead at a raucous Elland Road -the second from the penalty spot.

Leeds had missed a spot-kick of their own in the first half when Patrick Bamford had his effort saved by David Martin, redeeming himself after his howler a fortnight ago cost Millwall a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, Hernandez first brought it back to 1-1, finishing off a fine passing move which began in the hosts’ penalty area.

Luke Ayling made it 2-2 before 33-year-old Hernandez brought the near-35,000 crowd to their feet as he slotted home Tyler Roberts’s cutback.

Bielsa lauded Hernandez, who won four caps for his country a decade ago while at Valencia.

Pablo is a leader,” said Bielsa. “He lifts the team and the fans too. He is someone who gives us the feeling we can hurt the opponent all the time.”

Leeds United v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Marcelo Bielsa described Leeds hero Pablo Hernandez as a leader after today's win over Millwall. Source: EMPICS Sport

Onel Hernandez scored to give Norwich a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in today’s late game and took them a step closer to the Premier League.

The Cuban-born German winger struck in the 54th minute, denting Middlesbrough’s hopes of returning to the play-off places.

The Canaries’ seventh successive victory sees them move five points clear of Leeds – who occupy the second and last automatic promotion spot.

“Seven points ahead (of third place) is a good situation at this point of the season,” Norwich captain Christoph Zimmermann told Sky Sports.

“We know there are seven games to go so there are plenty of points to get, but we’ll take it game by game and fight like we’ve done all season.”

Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, sit just two points short of the Championship play-off places after their 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Oliver McBurnie looked to have given the Welsh side all three points with his goal on 76 minutes before Ireland’s Daryl Murphy popped up with the equaliser in the 80th minute.

Molla Wague handed O’Neill’s side all three points on 87 minutes, completing the comeback at the City Ground.

Saturday’s Championship Results

  • Aston Villa 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
  • Derby County 6-1 Rotherham United
  • Ipswich Town 0-2 Hull City
  • Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
  • Nottingham Forest 2-1 Swansea City
  • QPR 1-2 Bolton Wanderers
  • Reading 2-1 Preston North End
  • Sheffield United 2-3 Bristol City
  • Stoke City 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
  • Wigan Athletic 0-0 Brentford
  • Middlesbrough 0-1 Norwich City

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    Leinster edge Ulster in thriller to keep Champions Cup defence on track
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    Cruel setback for Leavy as Leinster flanker suffers serious leg injury
    Cruel setback for Leavy as Leinster flanker suffers serious leg injury
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie