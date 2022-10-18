Membership : Access or Sign Up
Greg Cunningham heads Preston to win at Huddersfield

Blackburn moved to the top of the Championship tonight.

PRESTON MOVED TO within two points of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places courtesy of Greg Cunningham’s second-half header as they defeated Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Both sides had come into the game in stuttering form and it showed in the first half as they failed to impose themselves on each other, with Preston’s Alvaro Fernandez having the best chances towards the end of the half.

Cunningham headed North End in front five minutes into the second period and the hosts failed to register a shot on target as they slipped to their ninth league defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Blackburn moved to the top of the Championship at the expense of rivals Burnley with a 2-0 win over Sunderland as Norwich were beaten 1-0 at home by Luton.

Rotherham are a point behind Preston in 10th place after a 1-0 win away to Stoke.

Managerless West Brom are just one point above the relegation zone after they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City.

Caretaker boss Richard Beale could not turn around the run that started under Steve Bruce as the Baggies made it five home games without a win, with Joe Williams and Nahki Wells on target for City in the first half.

-additional reporting by AFP

