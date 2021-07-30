Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Irish underage international leaves Manchester United for Rangers

Charlie McCann has moved north.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 30 Jul 2021, 6:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,855 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5511015
Charlie McCann playing for Man United's U23s last season.
Image: PA
Charlie McCann playing for Man United's U23s last season.
Charlie McCann playing for Man United's U23s last season.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 international Charlie McCann has left Manchester United to sign for Glasgow Rangers.

The 19-year-old midfielder has signed with Rangers ‘B’, the Academy side which will compete in the senior, Lowland League this season. 

“I’m delighted to get the move over the line, I was obviously really excited when I heard the news and I knew that it was a no brainer”, McCann told Rangers’ website. “I can’t wait to get started now and I’m looking forward to it.”

McCann was born in England, and played for England at U16 level before representing Ireland at the U17 European Championships in 2019. He left the Coventry City Academy for Manchester United at age 15, and he was a regular in United’s U23 side last season, scoring four goals. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie