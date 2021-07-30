Irish underage international leaves Manchester United for Rangers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 international Charlie McCann has left Manchester United to sign for Glasgow Rangers.

The 19-year-old midfielder has signed with Rangers ‘B’, the Academy side which will compete in the senior, Lowland League this season.

“I’m delighted to get the move over the line, I was obviously really excited when I heard the news and I knew that it was a no brainer”, McCann told Rangers’ website. “I can’t wait to get started now and I’m looking forward to it.”

McCann was born in England, and played for England at U16 level before representing Ireland at the U17 European Championships in 2019. He left the Coventry City Academy for Manchester United at age 15, and he was a regular in United’s U23 side last season, scoring four goals.