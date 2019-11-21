This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former All Black sees Leinster visit as a chance for Lyon to prove their European pedigree

The sides meet in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday.

By AFP Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 1:49 PM
29 minutes ago 1,132 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4900798
Charlie Ngatai in possession during his time with the Chiefs.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Charlie Ngatai in possession during his time with the Chiefs.
Charlie Ngatai in possession during his time with the Chiefs.
Image: AAP/PA Images

LYON’S FORMER NEW Zealand centre Charlie Ngatai says hosting record four-time winners Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday will be “massive” for the inexperienced club at the highest level of European rugby.

The French outfit, who lead the Top 14, are only in the competition for the second time and lost all six of their pool matches last season.

“It’s going to be massive. They’re going to want to come down here and give it their best,” Ngatai told AFP.

“I guess we have a chance to put a foot forward to show how we can hold our own against a big team. We had a taste of it last year, we know what the standards are and we have to lift our standards each game.”

The 25-14 defeat to Northampton last weekend was their second defeat in three games after having remained unbeaten for the opening seven rounds of the domestic campaign.

“It wasn’t where our standards have been this season. We were disappointed in our own performance. At this level you can’t give away as many penalties,” Ngatai said.

Lining up outside the one-time All Black Ngatai could be Fiji winger Josua Tuisova, who joined ‘The Wolves’ from Toulon for the new campaign.

The 2016 seven-a-side Olympic champion is an injury doubt due to an ankle problem but has scored once in two games following his arrival at the Matmut Stadium after being knocked out of the Rugby World Cup pool stages.

“He can turn nothing into something. You just give him the ball and he feeds off that. You can see his raw power and his ability to break the line,” Ngatai said.

“The more ball we can give him, the more dangerous it is for the opposition to try and defend him. He pulls in two or three defenders which they have to worry about. He opens up more space for us,” he added.  

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie