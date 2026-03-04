Joao Pedro hat-trick inspires Chelsea to stun Aston Villa 4-1

JOAO PEDRO SCORED a hat-trick as Chelsea boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a handsome 4-1 win at Aston Villa.

Pedro’s first Premier League treble saw Liam Rosenior’s side climb into the top five and move just three points behind a faltering Villa side in fourth.

Cole Palmer also scored on a memorable night for the Blues, who showed spirit to come from behind after Douglas Luiz’s opener.

It was by far the best performance of Rosenior’s two months in charge and they will approach the remainder of the season with confidence.

When Luiz struck inside three minutes, Villa had high hopes of taking a huge step towards securing their own Champions League ambitions, but their night turned sour.

They have now won just one of their last six games and are in real danger of slipping out of contention for a place in next season’s most prestigious club competition.

And Unai Emery’s men are looking increasingly like they will need to win the Europa League as their route into it.

Elsewhere, Crysencio Summerville continued his one-man mission to save West Ham with the goal which sank Fulham 1-0.

The in-form Dutch winger pounced on a dreadful mistake from Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno for his seventh goal in his last 10 appearances.

Three crucial points at Craven Cottage moved the Hammers level with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, leaving them in the relegation zone only on goal difference.

And if Tottenham wanted further proof that they are also deep in the relegation battle, West Ham and Forest are now just a point behind them.