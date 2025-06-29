Chelsea book Club World Cup quarter-final spot after two-hour weather interruption

CHELSEA SCORED THREE times after a long weather interruption to beat 10-man Benfica 4-1 in extra-time and reach the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues were just four minutes away from victory in normal time in Charlotte after a stunning Reece James free-kick when a thunderstorm forced the players off the field.

After a stoppage of almost two hours, Angel Di Maria equalised from the penalty spot but Chelsea roused themselves in extra-time after the Portuguese giants had Gianluca Prestianni sent off.

Christopher Nkunku struck from close range in the 108th minute before further goals from Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wrapped up a deserved triumph, four hours and 38 minutes after kick-off at the Bank of America Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side will face Palmeiras in the last eight in Philadelphia on Friday after their defeat of Brazilian rivals Botafogo earlier on Saturday.

Influential midfielder Moises Caicedo will not be available after he was booked in the second half in North Carolina.

Chelsea dominated the majority of the game, but failed to make the most of a succession of chances in the first half.

Marc Cucurella curled a shot around goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin but Antonio Silva reacted quickly to head off the line.

Trubin then tipped an effort round the post from Cole Palmer before smothering another attempt from Cucurella.

A rare attack from Benfica was thwarted when James blocked an Andreas Schjelderup shot but Palmer was similarly frustrated by the impressive Silva at the other end.

Chelsea carried their momentum into the second half but a Palmer cross was deflected away from goal by Nicolas Otamendi and Caicedo drove wide.

Chelsea finally got the reward their superiority deserved as James chanced his arm from a set-piece on 64 minutes.

The Blues skipper appeared to be lining up to cross from wide on the left but instead whipped a curling right-foot shot over the two-man wall and inside the near post.

Benfica tried to respond and Evangelos Pavlidis appealed for a penalty after a tussle with Benoit Badiashile but nothing was given. Liam Delap put the ball in the net for Chelsea but was flagged offside.

Players walk off the field for a weather delay. Chris Carlson / AP Chris Carlson / AP / AP

The game had largely been played in sweltering heat, but as a storm neared in the closing minutes, play was suspended.

It became the latest of a series of games in the tournament to be paused due to the weather. The players were pictured during the enforced break kicking a ball and exercising in the dressing room.

The stoppage worked to Benfica’s benefit as they won a penalty when Otamendi’s nod down brushed the arm of Malo Gusto and was harshly ruled as a penalty.

Di Maria made no mistake from the spot – his fourth successful penalty of the tournament – to force extra-time.

Benfica were reduced to 10 men when Prestianni received a second booking for a foul on Levi Colwill.

Chelsea took control and went close when Palmer had a shot saved by Trubin, but Sanchez needed to be alert to deny Di Maria moments later.

Nkunku broke through when he struck at the second attempt after an initial effort was blocked by Otamendi and Neto and Dewsbury-Hall added gloss to the scoreline.