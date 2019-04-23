This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea to report Burnley after sent-off Sarri was 'offended' by backroom staff

Burnley may now find themselves in trouble with the Football Association.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 7:52 AM
24 minutes ago 859 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602686
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

CHELSEA ASSISTANT COACH Gianfranco Zola implied the club will report Burnley to the Football Association (FA) after their coaching staff allegedly “offended” Maurizio Sarri in Monday’s 2-2 draw.

An entertaining contest ended with fractious scenes, as a scuffle on the pitch saw several players get involved and it ended with a Mateo Kovacic booking.

Chelsea boss Sarri was subsequently given his marching orders after he had walked down the touchline, seemingly trying to talk to his players during the previous fracas.

The tension boiled over again at full-time as players and coaches headed towards the tunnel, with Antonio Rudiger – who did not play for Chelsea during the game – appearing to be particularly irritated by something.

Sarri subsequently refused to fulfil his post-match media duties due to his mental state, with Zola revealing the Chelsea head coach was angry about something that was said to him by someone on the Burnley bench.

“The reason [for Sarri not showing up after the game] is he’s very frustrated, so he’d prefer not to come over here,” Zola told a news conference.

“He’s been sent off. I think he’s been offended as well, so he didn’t feel it was the right thing to do, to speak to you [the media].

“I know you wanted him, so I’m sorry, but you can understand. He’s frustrated at the game, frustrated at being sent off, and the other thing. He’d prefer not to come in.

“I think he’s been told something from their bench, but don’t ask me exactly what. I don’t want to go down that line, but we’ll see what we can do about that.

“I think there will be a follow[-up] on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy. We understand it’s a football game.

“You say words because of the adrenalin, but he wasn’t particularly happy. If Maurizio said that, probably it’s something that could have been avoided.”

Zola also claimed Sarri’s sending off came as a result of a misunderstanding.

“It’s normal that there’s a lot of passion in it,” he said. “We wanted to win, they didn’t want to lose.

“It’s normal to have tension. Maurizio has been sent off while trying to help. He went down there to help Kevin [Friend, the referee] and tell our players to get into position, but he was sent off.”

David Luiz was scathing of Burnley at full-time, accusing them of playing “anti-football” and of excessive time-wasting.

While Zola was not quite as inflammatory in his remarks, he agreed that Burnley were not sporting.

“Burnley played their own game and tried to get this point,” the Italian added. “We didn’t play enough in the second half, because there was too much time wasting, but they did what they had to do.

“We were not very happy because we thought five minutes wasn’t enough to compensate, so we are very disappointed about that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie