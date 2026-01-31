The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Chelsea earn remarkable comeback win over West Ham
Premier League:
Chelsea 3
West Ham 2
CHELSEA EARNED a remarkable 3-2 win over West Ham in the Premier League tonight.
Liam Rosenior’s side had been 2-0 down at half-time.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL Liam Rosenior Premier League resilience Soccer Chelsea West Ham United