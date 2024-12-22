Chelsea miss out on top spot after being held at Everton, winning start for new Wolves boss

Premier League – Results

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Leicester City 0-3 Wolves

Fulham 0-0 Southampton

CHELSEA SQUANDERED THE chance to put pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side became the first team since Newcastle in October to prevent the Londoners from scoring – and only the third this season – and that brought to an end an eight-match winning run.

While there was no immediate new owner bounce for the Toffees, watched by incoming executive chairman Marc Watts and other representatives of The Freidkin Group after Thursday’s takeover, this was a continuation of the progress which has brought a degree of stability on the pitch.

Everton have lost only two of the last 12, but have only recorded three wins and it is evident where improvements need to be made, although that is unlikely to be rectified in the January transfer window regardless of the new ownership.

An in-form Chelsea team, who had a chance to go top of the table for the first time in three years, were strangely subdued and even the usually-reliable Cole Palmer could not find a way through the hosts’ blockade.

Everton have had plenty of practice, with last weekend’s goalless draw at Arsenal ideal preparation for nullifying a team which had scored 26 goals in their last eight games.

A seventh clean sheet in the last 10 outings showed Dyche, whose future remains up for debate with his contract expiring in the summer, has at least succeeded in getting things right at one end of the pitch.

Part of that was due to Everton’s organisation and the continued excellence of Jordan Pickford, whose instinctive close-range save from Nicolas Jackson midway through the first half was hugely significant in the outcome.

The England goalkeeper denied Jackson again but from the resulting corner was indebted to his left-hand post as the Chelsea striker headed Enzo Fernandez’s cross against the upright.

Pickford, however, was fortunate his reckless charge at Malo Gusto’s follow-up did not result in catastrophe as only the faintest of touches before he sent the defender flying saved him from conceding a penalty.

Everton’s one chance of the half came when Orel Mangala forced Robert Sanchez into a save low to his right after Iliman Ndiaye had released Abdoulaye Doucoure in a two-on-two.

Ndiaye started the second half brightly and when he crossed to the far post Jack Harrison shot at Sanchez with Doucoure to his left on the edge of the six-yard area.

Chelsea maintained their territorial advantage but struggled to create anything in the way of serious chances, with Pickford saving Fernandez’s shot from distance at the second attempt.

Ndiaye’s shot was blocked in a goalmouth scramble which almost produced a late winner but the hosts walked away with a fully-deserved point to increase supporters’ optimism in a week which also saw them take control of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira got off to the perfect start as the visitors blew Leicester away with three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium. Wolves players celebrate after Matheus Cunha's goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo It was Wolves’ first game since sacking Gary O’Neil last weekend on the back of four straight Premier League defeats, and his successor Pereira, who arrived from Al Shabab on Thursday on a 18-month deal, could hardly have wished for a better beginning. Goncalo Guedes opened the scoring after 19 minutes and Rodrigo Gomes capitalised on a defensive mix-up to double Wolves’ advantage after 36 minutes, with Matheus Cunha putting the game to bed before half-time. The result lifted 18th-placed Wolves within two points of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes.

New Southampton manager Ivan Juric was in attendance as his side held Fulham to a goalless Premier League draw at Craven Cottage.

Juric, who signed an 18-month contract at St Mary’s earlier this week, watched from the stands as his new side picked up a much-needed point in difficult conditions on Sunday.

Saints interim boss Simon Rusk was on the touchline as the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale frustrated Marco Silva’s men.

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Juric will take over from the departed Russell Martin next week.

Hosts Fulham had attacking success through marauding left-back Antonee Robinson. The United States international was often seen overlapping Iwobi and whipping in deliveries, but Southampton were resilient defensively as it seemed unlikely that the stalemate was going to be broken before half-time.

On the hour mark, the full-back performed a similar run down the channel, crossing into Raul Jimenez before Ramsdale was able to deny the striker with a tipped save over the crossbar.

It felt like Fulham’s fortunes were starting to turn, but the quality of the returning Ramsdale continued to frustrate the west Londoners.

And Saints’ number one showed his quality once again with the save of the match. An inch-perfect delivery by Adama Traore from deep found the outstretched boot of Harry Wilson, but Ramsdale spread himself and got an all-important touch to keep the scores level from six-yards out.