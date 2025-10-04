Advertisement
More Stories
Chelsea's Estevao (left) celebrates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeLate Drama

18-year-old scores 96th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Liverpool

It was a day to remember for Estêvão.
7.30pm, 4 Oct 2025
12

Chelsea 2

Liverpool 1

REIGNING CHAMPIONS Liverpool were beaten 2-1 away to Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Moises Caicedo opened the scoring for the hosts before Cody Gakpo equalised.

But teenager Estêvão came off the bench to score a 96th-minute winner.

More to follow

Author
View 12 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
12 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie