18-year-old scores 96th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Liverpool
Chelsea 2
Liverpool 1
REIGNING CHAMPIONS Liverpool were beaten 2-1 away to Chelsea in the Premier League today.
Moises Caicedo opened the scoring for the hosts before Cody Gakpo equalised.
But teenager Estêvão came off the bench to score a 96th-minute winner.
More to follow
