Title run-in hotting up as Manchester City cruise to 3-0 win over Chelsea

MANCHESTER CITY’S PURSUIT of the Premier League title gained momentum with a dominant 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge which cut the gap at the top to six points.

Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday had opened the door for Pep Guardiola’s side to take charge of their own destiny and after a slow first half in west London, they emerged after the break to blow the home side away with three goals in 17 minutes to put real pressure on the league leaders.

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Nico O’Reilly continued his scoring streak to break the deadlock in the 50th minute, Marc Guehi slotted in his first league goal for the club then Jeremy Doku pounced on an awful error by Moises Caicedo to complete Chelsea’s humiliation.

City appear to be coming into form just as Arsenal’s is deserting them but the Blues did their London rivals no favours here, collapsing in the face of more powerful and clinical opposition to leave their own hopes of reaching the Champions League in serious doubt.

The early promise which accompanied Liam Rosenior’s first month in charge has evaporated, leaving in its place the same old doubts over the mental fortitude of this young squad and the club’s general direction under the current ownership.

As for City – whose supporters sang “are you watching Arsenal?” and “we’re Manchester City, we’ll fight to the end” from the Shed End – they look equipped to take the title fight to the wire.

Victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next week will see them cut the gap to three points with a game in hand.