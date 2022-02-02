Membership : Access or Sign Up
Holders Chelsea ease past Manchester United to reach League Cup final

Republic of Ireland international Diane Caldwell was held in reserve on the United bench, putting her debut on ice.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder rounds Manchester United goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley before scoring their side's first goal of the game.
Image: PA
Chelsea's Pernille Harder rounds Manchester United goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley before scoring their side's first goal of the game.
Chelsea's Pernille Harder rounds Manchester United goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley before scoring their side's first goal of the game.
Image: PA

CHELSEA STAYED ON course for a third successive Continental League Cup triumph after beating Manchester United 3-1 in their semi-final.

Republic of Ireland international Diane Caldwell was named on the United bench after making history last week when she became the first woman from these shores to sign for the club, but she was held in reserve and left to wait a little longer for her debut.

The Blues, trophy winners in 2020 and 2021, will play either Tottenham or Manchester City in next month’s final after scoring three goals in 13 first-half minutes.

Pernille Harder and Jessie Fleming put Chelsea 2-0 up at Kingsmeadow and although United’s Vilde Boe Risa reduced the deficit, Jess Carter struck their third before the break.

The visitors played the final 13 minutes with 10 players after goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley was shown a straight red card for her challenge on Blues substitute Sam Kerr outside the box.

Harder scored a fine individual goal to break the deadlock for Chelsea in the 26th minute and the unmarked Fleming looped a header over Baggaley to double their lead five minutes later.

The visitors responded immediately when Norway midfielder Boe Risa fired home inside the near post just a minute later.

But Chelsea regained their two-goal advantage before the break, with Carter bursting into the area to finish.

United threatened on several occasions at set-pieces in the second half, but the Blues held firm to extend their unbeaten run this year.

United lost for the first time in eight games in all competitions, beaten for the first time in normal time since 21 November.

Manchester City face Tottenham in tomorrow night’s other semi-final.

