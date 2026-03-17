Chelsea huddle but PSG run rings around home side for 8-2 win

CHELSEA’S INTEREST IN the Champions League came to a sobering end as Paris St Germain won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to dump the Blues out 8-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

It was a merciless display of clinical finishing from the holders as they built on last week’s pummelling in the Parc des Princes to send the home side to their joint-heaviest aggregate defeat in Europe.

As in the first leg, Liam Rosenior’s side were undone by their own careless mistakes and a moment of breathtaking PSG quality.

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Mamadou Sarr, making his debut in the competition, made a horrible error after six minutes, failing to control a long punt forward and allowing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in to open the scoring. It was a costly blunder on only the defender’s fifth appearance since returning to the club.

If that all but ended the tie, there could be no doubting it after 14 minutes when Bradley Barcola was left alone on the edge of the box to flick the ball up and fire in an outrageous finish.

It was a memorable goal but Chelsea had made things harder for themselves. Trevoh Chalobah was standing nowhere near Barcola when the ball arrived while Moises Caicedo had given possession away cheaply in midfield.

France under-21 international Senny Mayulu came off the bench and capped a wretched week for Chelsea with PSG’s third of the night, a lovely strike from the emerging 19-year-old midfielder.