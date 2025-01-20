Matt Doherty on target but Chelsea down Wolves to return to top four

CHELSEA CLIMBED BACK into the Premier League’s top four with a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge to end a five-game winless run.

It had looked like being the same old story for Enzo Maresca’s team when, at the end of a half they had dominated, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez blundered at a corner and allowed Matt Doherty to wipe out the lead given to them in the 24th minute by Tosin Adarabioyo.

It was another first-half lead squandered just as in games recently against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, but whereas seven points had previously been dropped from winning positions, this time Chelsea found their bite after the break to see off Wolves.

Marc Cucurella restored the lead, scoring as he had done the last time his side won in the league on December 15, then Noni Madueke quickly headed a third to prevent any late nerves.

For the first time in his tenure, Maresca’s selection was significantly affected by injuries.

Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill were all ruled out, with the situation compounded by the longer-term absences of Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

It meant a full league debut in blue for Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, while Reece James returned for his first start since early November. Trevoh Chalobah, recalled early from his loan at Crystal Palace, was also thrown in and was welcomed back in full voice by home fans.

Chelsea’s barren run had been marked by early dominance of opponents with too little to show in return.

Matt Doherty celebrates his goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

After 20 minutes here they had completed 35 passes in the final third compared with Wolves’ two, but all they really had to show was a low drive by Cole Palmer from the edge of the box, pushed to safety by Jose Sa.

Home fans were given an anxious wait to learn whether their team had taken the lead in the 25th minute.

James, fresh from his stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point against Bournemouth, blasted goalwards as the ball dropped to him from a corner, his effort deflecting to Tosin who was shown by VAR to have been fractionally onside.

The defender turned and whacked in his third goal of 2025 to ease home supporters’ nerves.

It was, worryingly for Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, the 18th goal his side had conceded in the league from a set piece, seven more than any other team in the division.

Yet in the final minute of the half, it was Sanchez in Chelsea’s goal who showed ineptitude at a corner, fumbling the ball out of two hands against the back of Moises Caicedo and into the path of Doherty who stabbed Wolves level:

Right on the hour, Chelsea retook the lead. Madueke’s inswinging cross from the right received the faintest flick from Dewsbury-Hall, enough to carry it onto the chest of Cucurella who reached out a leg to force it beyond Sa.

Thereafter it was plainer sailing. From a Palmer free-kick, Madueke turned the ball home from on the goal-line, denying Chalobah a dream return with the defender’s header having seemingly been destined for the net.

For Wolves, make that 19 set-piece goals conceded, and a precarious placement above the relegation zone on goal difference only.