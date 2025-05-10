Chelsea finish WSL season unbeaten after late winner against Liverpool

CHELSEA COMPLETED AN unbeaten Women’s Super League campaign after Aggie Beever-Jones’ stoppage-time goal secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal took second place following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United.
The Blues had wrapped up the title with two games to spare and were given a guard of honour as they walked out ahead of kick-off.
Liverpool, though, dug in to frustrate the champions before academy graduate Beever-Jones fired in a late winner following a swift counter attack as Chelsea made history with a 22-match unbeaten WSL campaign.
Chelsea, who also won the League Cup, will be aiming to complete a domestic treble when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 18.
Arsenal made sure they finished as runners-up with a 4-3 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.
Chloe Kelly had given the Gunners an early lead inside two minutes after United keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce dropped a ball into the box.
Ella Toone then headed in an equaliser from a corner in the 13th minute.
Mariona Caldentey’s second-half penalty and goals from Frida Maanum and Kim Little looked to have put Arsenal – who face Barcelona in the Champions League final on May 24 – in cruise control.
United, though, set up a tense finish after substitute Elisabeth Terland clawed a goal back and then Maya Le Tissier converted a 76th-minute penalty.
Both teams had already secured European football for next season, but second place means Arsenal will go into the third Champions League qualifying round, while United – who finished four points behind the Gunners – must start in the second qualifying round.
Manchester City, outside the European places in fourth, beat relegated Crystal Palace 5-2 at the Joie Stadium, having twice been behind.
Ashleigh Weerden had given the Eagles a shock lead after just four minutes.
Although Brazil forward Kerolin soon had City back on level terms, Mille Gejl swept home a second for Palace shortly before half-time.
City recovered in the second half as substitute Jill Roord equalised at 2-2 before Rebecca Knaak scored two headers either side of a Kerolin strike.
Aston Villa claimed their fifth straight WSL win after beating Brighton 3-1.
Ebony Salmon opened the scoring at Villa Park with a curled finish after just five minutes.
Rachel Daly doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time and Mayumi Pacheco made sure of the points with 16 minutes left before Nikita Parris netted a late consolation for the Seagulls, who finish fifth.
Leicester ended their WSL season with a 4-2 victory over West Ham.
Janice Cayman’s fine strike gave the Foxes a ninth-minute lead, with Hannah Cain adding another late in the first half.
Viviane Asseyi scored twice for the Irons after the break, but a second of the afternoon for Wales international Cain and a neat finish over the goalkeeper from Sam Tierney wrapped up the points.
Everton and Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw at Walton Hall Park.
Veatriki Sarri put the Toffees ahead in the 11th minute following a free-kick, but Drew Spence had Spurs level on the half hour.
