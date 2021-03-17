Poll: Who do you think will win today's Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

CHACUN POUR SOI missed out on the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last year but is the strong favourite to succeed in the big race on the second day of the 2021 Festival.

The runner for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend has been in terrific form with recent wins at Leopardstown, and now aims to land this marquee race while Mullins have never won.

Who can stop the favourite?

Politologue was the surprise winner twelve months ago and is back again for Paul Nicholls. Put The Kettle On was also successful at Cheltenham last year, winning the Arkle for Henry De Bromhead.

Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra is another to watch while Kim Bailey’s First Flow impressed when triumphing in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

But what do you think?

Let us know.

