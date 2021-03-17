BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think will win today's Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

Can the favourite Chacun Pour Soi be stopped?

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 6:15 AM
31 minutes ago 142 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5382850
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CHACUN POUR SOI missed out on the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last year but is the strong favourite to succeed in the big race on the second day of the 2021 Festival.

The runner for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend has been in terrific form with recent wins at Leopardstown, and now aims to land this marquee race while Mullins have never won.

Who can stop the favourite?

Politologue was the surprise winner twelve months ago and is back again for Paul Nicholls. Put The Kettle On was also successful at Cheltenham last year, winning the Arkle for Henry De Bromhead.

Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra is another to watch while Kim Bailey’s First Flow impressed when triumphing in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

But what do you think?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Chacun Pour Soi (35)
Put The Kettle On (26)
Politologue (7)
First Flow (3)
Nube Negra (2)
Other (2)






Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie