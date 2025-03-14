The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who do you think will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
CHELTENHAM 2025 DRAWS to a close today but we still have the most prestigious race of the festival to look forward to as the Gold Cup gets underway at 4pm.
Back-to-back winner Galopin Des Champs is the favourite again as the Willie Mullins-Paul Townend duo aim for a three in a row.
Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge will be a strong rival for the title after winning the King George VI Chase in December.
The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin is a favourite for the Grand National next month and is a late addition to this race.
Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore will be looking for her third win of the week on board Monty’s Star. After winning in 2022 with A Plus Tard, can she deliver again for Henry de Bromhead?
Who will win the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup?
