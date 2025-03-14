Advertisement
More Stories
Paul Townend winning the 2024 Gold Cup Galopin Des Champs. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Have your say

Poll: Who do you think will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The big one is coming up today.
7.01am, 14 Mar 2025

CHELTENHAM 2025 DRAWS to a close today but we still have the most prestigious race of the festival to look forward to as the Gold Cup gets underway at 4pm.

Back-to-back winner Galopin Des Champs is the favourite again as the Willie Mullins-Paul Townend duo aim for a three in a row.

Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge will be a strong rival for the title after winning the King George VI Chase in December.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin is a favourite for the Grand National next month and is a late addition to this race.

Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore will be looking for her third win of the week on board Monty’s Star. After winning in 2022 with A Plus Tard, can she deliver again for Henry de Bromhead?

Who will win the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup?


Poll Results:

 Galopin Des Champs (1)
 Banbridge (1)
 Inothewayurthinkin (1)
 Monty's Star (1)
Other (1)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie