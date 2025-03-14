Poll: Who do you think will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

CHELTENHAM 2025 DRAWS to a close today but we still have the most prestigious race of the festival to look forward to as the Gold Cup gets underway at 4pm.

Back-to-back winner Galopin Des Champs is the favourite again as the Willie Mullins-Paul Townend duo aim for a three in a row.

Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge will be a strong rival for the title after winning the King George VI Chase in December.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin is a favourite for the Grand National next month and is a late addition to this race.

Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore will be looking for her third win of the week on board Monty’s Star. After winning in 2022 with A Plus Tard, can she deliver again for Henry de Bromhead?

Who will win the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

