Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

GAELIC WARRIOR LEFT the field toiling in his wake as he claimed an impressive victory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A sole runner for Willie Mullins in the most prestigious race on the National Hunt calendar, the 11-4 joint-favourite was ridden by Paul Townend and shared his position at the head of the market with Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie.

Rebecca Curtis’ Haiti Couleurs took up the running for Wales but faded turning for home, while Harry Redknapp’s The Jukebox Man travelled well for a long way and might have had his owner dreaming before he too faded, as Gaelic Warrior swept ahead to win by eight lengths from Jango Baie. Inothewayurthinkin ran a big race in third in his attempt to defend this crown.

🏆 GAELIC WARRIOR WINS THE BOODLES CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/p0ufYpI15V — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 13, 2026

Winning his fifth Gold Cup after two wins each with Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs, Mullins was quick to pay tribute to Townend: “He’s such a cool jockey and a superb horse, it was a hell of a performance. Rich (Ricci, owner) has already won the Champion Hurdle this week and Paul won that and the Champion Chase, it’s incredible.

“It was an extraordinary performance and I’m delighted for the Riccis, I think they are the first owners to win the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup in the same season.

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“I’m delighted for Paul, he was so cool on him. Could you imagine what was going through his head going to the last fence, I can only tell you what was going through mine, but we won’t talk about that now! We’ve had so many last-fence mishaps here.

“The way he did it was spectacular, very dominant. He can be keen, but Paul got everything right and the horse put in a tremendous round of jumping. When you pair that with his ability it’s fantastic for owner and jockey.”

Ricci owns the winner with his wife, Susannah, and, as Mullins alluded to, celebrated Champion Hurdle glory with Lossiemouth on Tuesday.

“I’ve been trying to win this race for 21 years, it’s brilliant, magic. These people are so lovely to me,” he said.

“It was a great ride by Paul. I haven’t seen the race, but I’ve heard it was! It’s been a great week, incredible, great racing, great winners, a good race today. I’m pleased for the horse. We try to buy Gold Cup winners, but we’ve never managed it before today.

“We’ve reached the mountain, but I love the game, it’s kept me involved all these years, the passion of the people. They take me as they find me, I’m not the easiest man, I’m an American, I’m loud, obnoxious, this that and the other, but the people have been good to me and long may it last.”