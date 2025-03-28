Stunning half-court shot at the final buzzer clinches Chicago Bulls victory

AUSTRALIA’S JOSH GIDDEY swished in a half-court shot at the final buzzer to give the Chicago Bulls a stunning 119-117 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

On a night when Giddey had a triple-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, the 22-year-old guard from Melbourne saved the best for last.

Giddey inbounded the ball to a teammate from under Chicago’s basket, took a return pass and from the far edge of the mid-court circle launched a miracle shot that went in and set off an incredible celebration where the Aussie was mobbed by teammates and all were dancing along the court.

The final 12.6 seconds of Bulls-Lakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ahMIjnwxby — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 28, 2025

“That’s a Bulls win,” Giddey said as he walked off the court to applause from the crowd.

Austin Reaves had put the Lakers ahead 117-116 with 3.1 seconds remaining only for Giddey to steal the show.

Coby White led Chicago with 26 points. Reaves had 30 to lead the Lakers while Luca Doncic had 25 points and 10 rebounds and LeBron James added 17 points and 12 assists.

Jaden Hardy came off the Dallas bench to score 22 points in the Mavericks’ 101-92 triumph at Orlando, spoiling a 35-point performance by the Magic’s Paolo Banchero.

Tyler Herro scored 36 points to lead Miami’s 122-112 home victory over Atlanta while Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points to lead nine Indiana double-digit scorers in a 162-109 rout at Washington.

Turkey’s Alperen Sengun scored 33 points and added 10 rebounds as the Houston Rockets had seven scorers in double figures in a 121-110 triumph at Utah.

NBA scoring leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander netted a game-high 37 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over Memphis 125-104 on Thursday for a team-record 61st season victory.

The host Thunder also had 20 points from Jalen Williams plus 18 points and 11 rebounds from Isaiah Hartenstein in stretching their win streak to eight games and breaking the team’s single-season win mark.

“It feels good,” said Canadian guard Luguentz Dort. “It just shows how much we’re getting better throughout all the years — and we’ve got to run through the finish line.”

The Thunder haven’t gotten past the second round of the playoffs since 2016 but they pulled away in the last seven points to turn a tied game into a lopsided triumph.

“We started getting our groove in the fourth quarter and started moving the ball, getting some steals and going up and down,” Dort said.

“Just have to go out there and compete and give everything to make it tough for them.”

Oklahoma City improved to a league-best 61-12 and have already clinched the Western Conference title while Eastern Conference leader Cleveland improved to 59-14 with a 124-116 home victory over San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell had 25 points and 14 assists while Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 15 rebounds to spark the Cavaliers.

