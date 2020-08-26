This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Chelsea make England left-back Chilwell their third major signing of the summer

He makes the move to London from Leicester City on a five-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 5:28 PM
Ben Chilwell is officially a Chelsea player.
Image: Chelsea FC
Image: Chelsea FC

CHELSEA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year deal.

The England left-back’s capture for an undisclosed fee is Blues manager Frank Lampard’s third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively.

Chilwell, who made his Leicester debut aged 18 in October 2015, said on Chelsea’s website: “I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.”

Press Association

