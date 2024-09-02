10-second penalty costs Chloe MacCombe agonising place difference in Para Triathlon

LAST UPDATE | 18 mins ago
TWIN SISTERS JUDITH AND Chloe MacCombe finished outside the medal rankings in this morning’s PTVI Para-Triathlon.
The event had been postponed because of the familiar issue of water quality of the River Seine, and the agony was extended for Chloe as she and her guide Catherine Sands were hit with a 10-second penalty on the transition from bike to run for leaving her equipment outside of the box.
They came in at 6th place with a time of 1.10.32, and without the penalty would have taken Annouck Curzillat’s fifth place.
Judith, with the help of guide Eimear Nicholls, came in at 8th place with a time of 1.11.17.
The winner was Susana Rodriguez with a time of 1.04.19.
Cassie Cava finished 12th in the PTS4 event. The 32-year-old is a PTS3 athlete so was facing a tough task.
Cava finished in a time of 1:37.29 after a strong swim and a cycling leg where she dropped back a bit.