Chris Kamara to return to live reporting during Christmas for Forest v Spurs clash

BROADCASTER CHRIS KAMARA has revealed he is set to return to live reporting for the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham on Boxing Day.

Former midfielder Kamara played for a host of English clubs, going on to manage Bradford and Stoke before becoming a popular pundit and presenter on Sky Sports as well as working on ITV’s Ninja Warrior show.

There was a huge outpouring of support when Kamara went public about being diagnosed with apraxia of speech, a rare neurological disorder which slows down his speech and thought processes.

Kamara left Soccer Saturday in 2022 after 24 years with Sky Sports – working alongside studio host Jeff Stelling – and had explored his AOS diagnosis in a documentary for ITV, Lost For Words.

The 66-year-old travelled to Mexico to take part in some clinical trials to aid his ongoing rehabilitation and had been able to continue with pre-recorded voiceover work as well as podcasts.

Kamara confirmed he has now been asked to be part of Amazon Prime Video’s live coverage over the festive season, which will see Spurs travel to the City Ground on 26 December.

Best phone call ever this afternoon 👏🏼 inviting me to do the Forest v Spurs game on Boxing Day 🥳 reporting back to the Unbelievable @JeffStelling in the studio. I thought I was done, so it’s a big thank you 🙏🏾 Amazon 🤩 @primevideosport “I’m back” 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/yaFeCicpuy — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) December 16, 2024

“Best phone call ever this afternoon inviting me to do the Forest v Spurs game on Boxing Day, reporting back to the Unbelievable Jeff Stelling in the studio,” Kamara said in a post on X.

“I thought I was done, so it’s a big thank you Amazon. I’m back.”

In a reply to Kamara’s post, Stelling wrote: “And I am looking forward to it as much as you mate. There’s a goal at the City ground but for who Chris Kamara?…”