Coleman beats Gatlin to secure 100m gold at World Athletics Championships

CHRISTIAN COLEMAN TOOK World Athletics Championships gold in the men’s 100 metres final with the sixth quickest time in history.

The American clocked 9.76 seconds to get revenge on compatriot Justin Gatlin after finishing second to his rival in London two years ago.

Gatlin ran 9.89seconds, while Andre De Grasse was third in 9.90 seconds, but once again the action was played out against the backdrop of a largely empty stadium in Doha.

There were three other finals before the blue-riband event, with winners crowned in the women’s hammer throw and 10,000m, and the men’s long jump.

Coleman went into Saturday’s final as the clear favourite to win and never looked in danger of suffering an upset loss.

Quick out of the blocks and leading from the off, the 23-year-old set a world-leading time to secure the biggest win of his career.

His closest competition came from the divisive Gatlin who, at the age of 37, took silver as he surrendered his world title.

The top five, completed by Akani Simbine and Yohan Blake, all ran under 10 seconds.

