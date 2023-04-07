Christian Eriksen returns but Luke Shaw ruled out for Manchester United

Manchester United will be able to call upon Christian Eriksen for the first time in two months when Everton visit Old Trafford but Luke Shaw is unavailable owing to injury.

Erik ten Hag initially feared Eriksen would be out for the rest of the season when he was scythed down by Reading striker Andy Carroll in United’s 3-1 FA Cup win over the Royals at the end of January.

Ten Hag reiterated his unhappiness with the challenge that left Eriksen nursing an ankle injury but the Dane is ahead of schedule in his recovery and will be involved in United’s squad on Saturday afternoon.

“I was so angry about that tackle,” Ten Hag said. “It was a really bad tackle and also a bad injury.

“He was away and we feared we had lost him for the whole season but he worked very well and the medical department did really well. He’s a little bit ahead of the schedule so we are very happy with that.

“He’s already returning into the squad and available for the final stages of the season so we are very pleased with that.”

Eriksen is back to bolster Ten Hag’s options but fellow midfielder Casemiro continues to miss out as he serves the final match of his four-game ban while Shaw is also sidelined this weekend.

Ten Hag did not disclose Shaw’s injury – which he suffered against Brentford in his 250th Premier League match – but the Dutchman did confirm the England defender will not feature against the Toffees.