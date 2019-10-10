This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland bow out of World Championships with no medals after spirited last-eight defeats

Amy Broadhurst was bested by the scourge of Irish boxing, Mira Potkonen, while Christina Desmond lost to Busenaz Surmeneli.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 1:45 PM
38 minutes ago 447 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4845708
Mira Potkonen celebrates her victory over Amy Broadhurst.
Mira Potkonen celebrates her victory over Amy Broadhurst.
Mira Potkonen celebrates her victory over Amy Broadhurst.

IRELAND’S WOMEN’S ELITE World Championships campaign came to a disappointing end on Thursday morning as Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst and West Cork’s Christina Desmond exited the competition at the quarter-final stage.

The results mean that, for the first time in 14 years, Ireland will depart the women’s Worlds without a medal.

Lightweight Broadhurst — deputising for the injured Kellie Harrington — met a familiar foe in Finland’s Mira Potkonen in her 60kg quarter, but couldn’t end the bogeywoman’s run over Irish fighters — which stems back to her eliminating Katie Taylor from the Rio Olympics.

The Dealgan BC southpaw gave it a good go and landed her fair share of blows — her straight left hand particularly potent — but was beaten on a unanimous decision (30-27 x4, 29-28).

Broadhurst arguably shaded the first round but the veteran Potkonen, who seemingly continues to improve with age even at 38, piled on the pressure in the next two rounds, exhausting her opponent en route to a deserved victory. She guarantees herself at least World Championship bronze upon her progression, and she’s going to take some stopping at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Cill na Martra welterweight Desmond was also up against it, and also dropped a unanimous decision — 30-27 x2, 29-28 x2 — to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli at 69kg.

Surmeneli has won World Youth and Junior gold medals at middleweight, European U22 gold twice at the same weight and then once at welterweight, and took European bronze last month. She added at least World Championship bronze to that impressive haul in a competitive but comprehensive win, outmanoeuvring Desmond with fleet footwork and a sharper arsenal.

Desmond had her moments but couldn’t quite seize control of the contest and bag a medal in her first-ever Worlds.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie